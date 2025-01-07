Celebrating Excellence: PDO Max Honors Top 25 Providers of 2024

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max, Inc., a leader in innovative aesthetic solutions and PDO thread technology, recently recognized its top providers for 2024 with individual excellence awards. These distinguished practitioners have demonstrated exceptional skill, patient care, and innovation in PDO thread procedures, setting a benchmark for the aesthetic industry.

This distinction highlights aesthetics and medical professionals who have mastered the art and science of PDO thread lifts, delivering natural, transformative results that inspire confidence and well-being in their patients.

"This recognition honors the skill and dedication of our practitioners who align with our mission of providing safe, effective, and cutting-edge PDO thread solutions," said Giovanna McCarthy, Founder and CEO of PDO Max. "The Certificates of Excellence are a testament to their expertise and commitment to elevating patient outcomes and advancing the industry. Their passion drives us to remain at the forefront of aesthetic advancements."

Providers were selected based on their exceptional patient outcomes, expertise, and, most importantly, their dedication to education in PDO thread treatments. These honorees represent diverse aesthetic and medical professionals transforming the field with their skill and unwavering commitment.

PDO threads are revolutionizing the aesthetics industry, offering a minimally invasive facial rejuvenation and contouring solution. As a leader in the field, PDO Max is dedicated to supporting providers with world-class tools, training, and resources, ensuring the highest standards in patient care.

For more information about PDO MAX and our products, please visit www.pdomax.com.

About: PDO Max, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider for hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX, to order our products, or to schedule a training, call us at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

