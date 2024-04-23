Celebrating Excellence: Phillips Home Improvements Secures the 2024 Guildmaster Award

ALLEN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Home Improvements, a leading provider in the residential home improvement sector, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2024 Guildmaster Award by GuildQuality. This distinguished recognition is awarded to home improvement companies demonstrating exceptional customer service within the industry across North America.

Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region. Phillips Home Improvements has been honored with the 2024 Guildmaster Award by GuildQuality. This prestigious accolade is awarded to select companies that demonstrate exceptional customer service, distinguishing Phillips Home Improvements among nearly 2,000 contenders across North America.

Founded in 1997 and deeply rooted in the community of Allen, Texas, Phillips Home Improvements has continually set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The Guildmaster Award, which honors building, remodeling, and home contracting professionals, highlights businesses that consistently deliver superior customer care and achieve outstanding service scores from their clients.

GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has facilitated the Guildmaster Awards since 2005. Out of nearly 2,000 contenders this year, only 400 were selected as recipients, making this accolade a testament to the top-tier service Phillips Home Improvements provides.

The selection process is rigorous, involving an in-depth review of thousands of customer survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates. It considers two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Phillips Home Improvements has set itself apart by attaining an impressive recommendation rate exceeding 90% from surveyed customers, highlighting its dedication to maintaining superior service standards.

"We are thrilled to receive the Guildmaster Award once again, a recognition that highlights the hard work and dedication our team pours into every project," said Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "This award arriving as we celebrate our 27th anniversary is particularly meaningful—it marks more than a quarter-century of unwavering commitment to top-notch quality and service. This isn't just a win for our company; it's a celebration of the lasting relationships and trust we've built with our clients. We remain committed to upholding these high standards and continuing our tradition of exceptional service."

The company's reputation is further enhanced by multiple prestigious accolades, including the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, and consistent ranking on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list. These recognitions solidify Phillips Home Improvements' status as a pillar of trust and quality in home improvement in North Texas.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements, a home improvement industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows services. Boasting over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. Over the years, the entity has secured 26 years of BBB A+ ratings, 14 years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings, 13 years of both Consumer's Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards, and 7 years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. The company was honored with the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit https://phillipshomeimprovements.com.

