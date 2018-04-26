Celebrating five years, aptitude LLC delivering flexible sourcing options for healthcare business partners

While startups typically face extraordinary odds, aptitude LLC has seen success by remaining flexible and nimble to meet the needs of its customer base. This includes being active listeners and first movers when it comes to implementing changes that improve the nuances that drive providers and suppliers to pursue custom approaches to contracting.

Features that allow suppliers to initiate offers with customers, the ability for providers to seek agreements that cross categories or product lines, and automating aspects of the process through technology have improved the experience for both parties. More importantly, the organization has championed the concept of monitoring performance as a mainstay of doing business.

"I am extremely proud of the hard work and determination that the team has shown over the past five years," said Troy Kirchenbauer, General Manager for aptitude. "We have a collaborative culture where each department plays an important role in meeting, and exceeding, the expectations of our customers."

Recent milestones:

Eclipsed $1B in contracted purchase volume

in contracted purchase volume Exponential year over year growth

30% growth in adoption for implantables and physician preference areas in 2017

Achieved profitability in 2017

"I am consistently impressed with the interactive relationships we've established with our customers," said Justin Hibbs, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. "When we launched five years ago, we had a vision of what a more efficient contracting process might look like. Today, we continue to refine that approach based on listening to customer needs and working on a collaborative outcome which delivers additional value for both providers and suppliers."

That value comes in the form of keeping tabs on competitiveness of agreements, performance of contracts and compliance on negotiated terms. All resulting in a more transparent and efficient contracting process from start to finish for healthcare organizations.

About aptitude

Launched as a contracting market in 2013, aptitude reduces the cost of healthcare and accelerates strategic supply chain partnerships by allowing providers and suppliers to explore opportunities, streamline execution and improve performance.

