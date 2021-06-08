Celebrating Five Years Of Love? Forego Traditional Wood Gifts with the Wright® Brand #AnniversaryBacon Program

Now, more than ever, people are looking to what matters most in life—love, family and cherished memories. The #AnniversaryBacon program celebrates just that, and what better way to keep the spark alive than a smoky slab of bacon?

"Let's be honest, most traditional anniversary gifts end up collecting dust and eventually get hidden in a closet," said Derek Jackson, brand manager, Wright Brand. "To honor the wood tradition in a fun and delicious way, we're celebrating with couples by gifting real, smoked bacon. It's the perfect gift to keep love aglow."

Give the Gift of #AnniversaryBacon

Starting today and through June 30, couples celebrating their fifth anniversary this year (2021), have a chance to get Wright® Brand Bacon as an anniversary gift by posting a photo from their 2016 marriage and/or commitment ceremony on Instagram or Twitter, along with #AnniversaryBacon and #Sweepstakes and tagging @WrightBrand to formally enter. Additional terms and conditions apply.*

One hundred winners will randomly be selected and notified via direct message on Instagram or Twitter, where they will receive a unique code to enter the #AnniversaryBacon microsite and redeem their free slab of bacon and custom anniversary gift.

To learn more about #AnniversaryBacon or Wright® Brand, visit WrightBrand.com or follow the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram , and @WrightBacon on Twitter .

About Wright® Brand

Rich in both tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright® Brand bacon has been savored since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way, and one we don't plan on changing. Wright® Brand bacon including Hickory, Applewood, Brown Sugar, Cowboy Rub, Double Smoked and Maple offerings are all hand-selected, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. It's thick cut Bacon the Wright Way®. For more information on Wright® Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 6/7/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/30/21. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC (excluding AK/HI), 18+, who are celebrating a 5 year wedding anniversary (married within 2016 calendar year). Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void in AK, HI, and where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Tyson Foods, Inc., 2200 W. Don Tyson pkwy, Springdale, AR 72762

