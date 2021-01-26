Celebrating in lockdown? VidDay brings the party spirit back to life with video gift montages

Surprise video gifts. According to video giftmaker VidDay , lockdown restrictions have prompted over 1 million people to contribute to video montages for their loved ones. And they're not just quick clips -- the longest VidDay video is almost 3 hours long.

One user even created a staggering 61 VidDays. And they don't just get watched one time -- one VidDay video alone got over 1,233 views.

Video gifts are the lifeline for so many families going forward.

"Being able to see a loved one's face and hear their voice makes us feel normal," said VidDay Co-Founder Denis Devigne. The videomaker is perfect for all occasions , including birthdays, retirements, anniversaries, graduations, holidays and special occasions like Mother's Day.

The concept for each VidDay is simple: Pick a theme. Invite friends and family to upload videos and photos -- and submit. VidDay brings all your goodwill into one video gift that—best of all—you won't need to spend time editing.

Their latest initiative allows users to create free thank you videos for healthcare workers, volunteers, community leaders, and anyone else who deserves recognition.

"Enabling people to celebrate birthdays was our initial goal -- but users' creativity in response to adversity has been inspiring. We've seen entire communities come together , nursing homes encouraging families to make a VidDay."

It's a chance to hear from all your favourite people in one dedicated video.

"The growth we experienced was a clear indication that everyone needed a new way to connect -- and they found it with VidDay," added Devigne. "We've seen videos created for everything from 100 year olds' birthdays, to wedding anniversaries for 70+ years."

About VidDay

VidDay is a collaborative surprise video maker for people who want to give a personalized gift. With VidDay, you can collect video messages and photos from friends to compile a beautiful video greeting, with no editing skills required!

