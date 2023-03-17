Celebrating International Women's History Month: Violet Grgich and Heidi Kuhn Collaborate to Spread Awareness of Agriculture's Role in Cultivating Peace Worldwide

–Join these leaders for the 2nd Annual Roots of Peace "MINES TO VINES" Celebratory Dinner, where they will shed light on cultivating peace in war-torn lands–

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Grgich, President and CEO of Grgich Hills Estate, and Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace and Forbes 50 over 50 honoree, will come together to promote cultivating peace through agriculture at the second annual Roots of Peace "MINES TO VINES" Celebratory Dinner on March 23, 2023. This event, a fundraiser for Roots of Peace, will take place at The Metropolitan Club of San Francisco and will feature Grgich Hills Estate wines. The event aims to raise awareness about their ongoing land demining activities and support farming communities worldwide.

Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace and Violet Grgich, President and CEO of Grgich Hills Estate

During the event, Heidi and Violet will discuss the importance of cultivating peace in war-torn lands and how the international community can contribute and participate in this mission. The dinner will be attended by San Francisco Consul Generals from Ukraine, Colombia, Cyprus, Georgia, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, and the United Kingdom. Among the topics to be discussed is the program launched by Roots of Peace and Grgich Hills Estate last December to support farmers in Ukraine. San Francisco Consul General of Ukraine, Dmytro Kushneruk, will speak at this event. "As the snows thaw in Spring 2023, we look forward to working with our demining partners to clear the land of explosive remnants of war and restore the bountiful vineyards with fresh grapes. Together, we are literally turning 'blood to wine' as we turn 'mines to vines' in Ukraine." says Heidi Kuhn in a recent interview. Raised with Croatian values, Violet Grgich is the president of Grgich Hills Estate and has been key in Roots of Peace programs worldwide. "We've helped each other raise awareness of the plight of farming communities by donating funds and by hosting events focusing on peace through agriculture," says Violet. https://rootsofpeace.org

For the past two decades, Heidi and Violet personally promoted and witnessed the transformation of turning MINES TO VINES, first in Croatia, then in Afghanistan and Vietnam and now in Ukraine. Since 1997, Roots of Peace has actively worked to raise funds and demine lands in seven countries across the globe.

At the celebratory dinner, Heidi and Violet will update attendees on Grgich Hills Estate's involvement in supporting Roots of Peace's current initiatives, especially in Ukraine. Recently, Roots of Peace announced its plans to visit vineyards in Odessa where mines have ravaged. With Heidi and Violet's backing, Roots of Peace aims to restore these lands to their former glory and assist local farmers in reclaiming their livelihoods. By reviving these vineyards, Roots of Peace hopes to promote a message of hope and peace, showing that even amid destruction, regrowth and renewal are possible.

As women and mothers, Violet and Heidi are connected in their mission to raise awareness and promote peace through agriculture, serving as role models. They know that they can influence people to change not only their lives but also the environment and the lives of future generations. They believe working together on social welfare and farming is better for everyone and for our planet. https://www.grgich.com

