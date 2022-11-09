Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Business of Design Week 2022 Summit Presents 'Design for Change', Driving Innovation Amid Uncertainty

From 28 November to 3 December, join Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands for illuminating conversations with global creative leaders.

Headlining BODW 2022 are Chi Wing Lo, Richard Hutten, Ross Lovegrove, Nikki Gonnissen, Rossana Hu, Bill Bensley, Sylvain Roca; more to be announced.

Speakers to fly in from the Netherlands, UK, France, Thailand and around the world for the first time since 2018.

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Business of Design Week (BODW) 2022, Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands, will make a grand return from 28 November until 3 December. Since 2002, BODW has gathered the most sought-after creative leaders in the world, with a host of concurrent design-related initiatives that have made BODW one of Hong Kong's most anticipated events. BODW has also strengthened collaborations across borders, joining forces with 13 partner countries and cities in the last 20 years.

This year's BODW Summit will welcome international speakers from UK, France, Thailand, Japan, Korea, as well as from the Netherlands, BODW's Strategic Partner for 2022.

Creative Solutions for Addressing the World's Most Pressing Challenges

The theme 'Design for Change' highlights the vision and leadership needed for design to become a force for good as well as the key movements and trends defining the future. Now on its 20th year of gathering some of the world's most compelling and insightful leaders, creatives, and pioneers, the BODW 2022 Summit focuses on five main pillars, namely Brand Transformation, Culture and the City, Metaverse and Metaliving, New Urban Models, and Social Design Innovation. Global business and design leaders representing some of the world's most innovative brands will share their insights on upcoming trends to help businesses brave new changes with a design mindset.

As the 2022 summit's Strategic Partner, the Netherlands, celebrated for its iconic design movements and circular innovation, and CreativeNL, the country's platform for creative pioneers, brings some of its most celebrated design talents such as Nikki Gonnissen (Co-founder, Thonik) and Dr Koen Olthuis (CEO, Waterstudio.NL) among others to Hong Kong, participating in key conversations on designing climate-resilient communities, milestones in modern design, and more.

Featuring global speakers both in-person and virtually, BODW 2022 Summit includes physical events at M+ Grand Stair, with highly-anticipated panels broadcast on ViuTVsix at 8:00pm–10:00pm from 30 November to 2 December, with the full programme livestreamed on bodw+ and on social media platforms to provide full access to an international audience.

Among the BODW 2022 Summit's speakers are:

Joining live in-person to interact with BODW participants:

Bill Bensley , Founder & Creative Director, BENSLEY ( Thailand )

, Founder & Creative Director, BENSLEY ( ) Tina Chao , Chief Marketing & Digital Customer Experience Officer, Marketing, McDonald's Hong Kong ( Hong Kong )

Chief Marketing & Digital Customer Experience Officer, Marketing, McDonald's ( ) Nikki Gonnissen , Co-founder & Director, Thonik ( The Netherlands )

, Co-founder & Director, Thonik ( ) Aaron Lau, Founder & CEO, Gusto Collective ( Hong Kong )

Founder & CEO, Gusto Collective ( ) Chi Wing Lo , Founder, DIMENSIONE CHI WING LO ( Italy )

, Founder, DIMENSIONE CHI WING LO ( ) Dr Koen Olthuis , CEO Architect, Waterstudio.NL ( The Netherlands )

, CEO Architect, Waterstudio.NL ( ) Adeline Ooi , Director Asia, Art Basel ( Hong Kong )

, Director Asia, ( ) Paul Priestman , Chairman & Creative Director, Puli Innovations Shanghai (UK)

, Chairman & Creative Director, Puli Innovations Shanghai (UK) Sylvain Roca , Founder & Director, Atelier Sylvain Roca ( France )

, Founder & Director, Atelier Sylvain Roca ( ) Guy Salter OBE MVO, Chairman, London Craft Week (UK)

Chairman, London Craft Week (UK) Dr Paul Thompson , Vice-chancellor, the Royal College of Art (UK)

, Vice-chancellor, the Royal College of Art (UK) Yves Ubelmann , Co-founder & President, Iconem ( France )

, Co-founder & President, Iconem ( ) Thomas Widdershoven , Co-founder & Director, Thonik ( The Netherlands )

, Co-founder & Director, Thonik ( ) Michael Young, Founder, Michael Young Studio ( Hong Kong )

Joining virtually from around the world:

Emma Chiu , Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence (UK)

, Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence (UK) Deng Chao , Head of Product & Design, Xiaohongshu (Mainland China)

, Head of Product & Design, Xiaohongshu (Mainland China) Rossana Hu , Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office (Mainland China)

, Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office (Mainland China) Richard Hutten , Designer & Founder, Richard Hutten Studio BV ( The Netherlands )

, Designer & Founder, Richard Hutten Studio BV ( ) Chul Bae Lee , Head of Design, LG Electronics (Korea)

, Head of Design, LG Electronics (Korea) Ross Lovegrove , Founder, Lovegrove Studio (UK)

, Founder, Lovegrove Studio (UK) Marthijn Pool , Co-founder, Space&Matter ( The Netherlands )

, Co-founder, Space&Matter ( ) Tong Huiming, Professor, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts (Mainland China)

Cited in Chief Executive John Lee's 2022 Policy Address as one of the globally acclaimed platforms fostering the development of the arts, cultural and creative industries, BODW is a major annual event organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), supported by Strategic Partner, the Netherlands, and its platform for creative pioneers, CreativeNL; together with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor.

An accredited event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong SAR, BODW 2022 is co-organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, with support from Strategic Regional Partner, Guangzhou Design Week; Strategic Cultural Partner, M+; Strategic Business Partners, Brand Hong Kong, Dutch Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK); and Strategic Programme Partners, Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), PMQ and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design).

As well as having some of its selected highlight sessions broadcast on ViuTV, the BODW Summit will be livestreamed for free on bodw+, the digital design knowledge platform envisioned to become Asia's leading online design portal, featuring evergreen year-round content on seminal design trends. To join the BODW Summit, register for free to become a bodw+ Basic member, or upgrade to Plus or Corporate Membership for exclusive ticket discounts for physical events, as well as access to on-demand content and other exclusive offers.

Stay tuned for more information on the BODW 2022 Summit as more speakers and exciting additions to the programme will be announced at 2022.bodw.com, and register to become a bodw+ member now.

-End-

Press materials

Images including speakers' portraits are available at:

https://finnpartners.box.com/s/jrj5x1hma4f4p0xr7x0ew10jloblsp8x

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

A non-governmental organisation registered in 2001 and established in 2002, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being.

The year 2022 marks our 20th Anniversary, where we will celebrate with a series of activities under the theme 'Design for Sustainable Community'.

About Business of Design Week (2022.bodw.com)

Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, Business of Design Week (BODW) organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk )

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise Business of Design Week (BODW), BODW City Programme, DFA Awards, Knowledge of Design Week, Fashion Asia Hong Kong, Design Incubation Programme and Fashion Incubation Programme, among other projects, to promote Hong Kong design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941070/BODW_2022.jpg

SOURCE Hong Kong Design Centre