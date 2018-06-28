Celebrating July 4th With Chef Rebecca Lang

ATLANTA, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Day holiday involves many traditions. Of course, celebrating The 4th of July with a backyard barbeque is at the top of the list, but for many people, Independence Day involves bringing family and friends together for a special meal. Chef Rebecca Lang, one of the nation's top food writers and the author of "Around the Southern Table" and "The Southern Vegetable," shares some timely recipes for 4th of July entertaining. This talented mother of two will also share super recipes that are sure to be a hit at any celebration.

4th of July Entertaining with Chef Rebecca Lang!

A BEVERAGE RECOMMENDED TO KEEP US COOL

Staying hydrated is one of the keys to being healthy and happy, but for lots of people, drinking enough water every day is a challenge. Made with only simple ingredients, True Lemon and True Lime provide refreshing, tasty options to flavor water and help people drink more water, deliciously. Only 10 calories a stick packet, they are perfect for on-the-go busy lifestyles. True lemonades and limeades are made with only simple and clean, non-GMO ingredients including citrus oils and juices from citrus fruits. They contain no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives, so anyone can feel great about quenching their thirst and giving them to the family. They come in nine delicious flavors. For more information, visit www.truelemon.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR SNACKS

This summer, skip the overindulgent snacks and opt for delicious, better-for-you Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers. They are made from wholesome ingredients like brown rice, sesame seeds, quinoa and flax and they are packed with great flavor. Plus, a serving of 15 crackers contains just 120 calories! Not only do they taste great, but they pair well with all the favorite summer flavors. A great recipe for the summer is crumbled feta, balsamic and grilled watermelon on Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers - great for an easy and health-conscious appetizer. For more information and recipes, visit www.crunchmaster.com.

SPECIAL IDEAS TO IMPRESS GUESTS

For a limited time, SMIRNOFF and SMIRNOFF ICE Red, White & Berry are back! The flavored vodka and malt beverage is a blend of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry flavors. They are perfect for any host or hostess this Fourth of July to bring some Americana fun to any celebration. SMIRNOFF ICE Red, White & Berry is perfect to drink chilled by itself straight out of a cooler on the beach or mixed into a festive punch at a BBQ. The SMIRNOFF Red, White & Berry is best enjoyed as a chilled shot or as a delicious ingredient to mix into an easy summer cocktail like a festive 'MERICA Mule recipe. For recipe ideas, go to Smirnoff.com.

