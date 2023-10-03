Celebrating LiTime October Amazon Prime Day 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiTime's Amazon Prime Day event is coming up on October 1st. Even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, customers can still enjoy the promotional prices on LiTime's official website during the event.

Affordable LiFePO4 Batteries for Customers

litime october prime day 2023

LiFePO4 batteries are renowned for their exceptional cycle life, enabling them to withstand a significantly greater number of charge and discharge cycles compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. However, its initial costs can be higher. Fortunately, LiTime is committed to providing affordable options for customers. By leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and economies of scale, LiTime is able to offer cost-effective LiFePO4 batteries without compromising on quality and performance.

A Powerful R&D Team Addresses User Needs

LiTime prioritizes customer needs and continually innovates to meet them. Recognizing the challenges faced by customers, such as the size and weight of batteries for RV living and marine applications, LiTime has developed the 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 battery solution. This compact and lightweight battery addresses these concerns, providing a convenient and efficient power solution for customers.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini --- Mini in Size, Max on Power

Weighing just 19 lbs and offering a 35% size reduction compared to other LiFePO4 batteries with the same capacity, this battery is perfect for users seeking a lightweight, high-capacity solution. It also supports a maximum expansion capacity of 20.48Wh (4P4S) for increased system flexibility. What' more with an optimal internal structure and overall casting, this battery can be mounted in any direction, ensuring maximum convenience for users. During the October Prime Day, it sales only $289.99 (was $309.99).

Buy LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini from Amazon

Another example is the LiTime 12V 100Ah TM, which is specially designed for trolling motor. The LiTime R&D team has developed a battery that offers exceptional performance based on the input and requirements of thousands of users in the marine field.

LiTime 12V 100Ah TM---Specially Designed for Trolling Motor

The LiTime 12V 100Ah TM boasts an exceptional low-temperature protection function, making it ideal for colder climates and harsh conditions. Unlike other batteries that struggle in low temperatures, the LiTime battery shines. It includes a cutting-edge low-temperature cutoff protection system that enables charging above 32℉ (0℃) and disables it when temperatures drop below this threshold. This innovative feature guarantees optimal performance and protection for your battery.

When compared to traditional lead acid batteries, it weighs a mere 23.4lbs, significantly lighter while providing the same amount of energy. This lightweight design makes it highly portable, convenient, and a game-changer for marine enthusiasts.

This battery incorporates superior technology to withstand even the harshest conditions. Designed to thrive in moisture, dust, and salt spray, it's the perfect choice for marine applications. Whether you're trolling in the open sea or navigating through rough waters, you can rely on the LiTime battery to deliver unrivaled power and reliability.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery has been highly recommended by renowned Youtuber Will Prowse, a trusted source in the industry. It's currently one of the most cost-effective options in terms of low-temperature protection batteries. According to the data released by LiTime, this new product has quickly gained popularity in the market. Recently, this battery has sponsored Lake Erie Walleye Trail.

During the October Prime Day 2023, with $30 coupon, it sales at only $339.99.

Buy LiTime 12V 100 Ah TM from Amazon

Other Units Highly Recommended on LiTime October Prime Day 2023

LiTime 12V 230Ah LiFePO4 Battery (with low-temperature protection)---$669.99 (was $739.99)

LiTime 12V 50Ah LiFePO4 Battery --- $159.99 (was $199.99)

LiTime 12V 460Ah LiFePO4 Battery -- $1649.99 (was $1749.99)

LiTime 51.2V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery -- $1599.99 (was $1799.99)

Additionally, new users can avail an extra 5% discount on their initial purchase from LiTime official website.

More Than LiFePO4 Battery, LiTime Provides One-Stop Energy Solution

LiTime goes beyond just offering affordable LiFePO4 batteries. They provide a comprehensive energy solution by offering various accessories to complement their batteries. Alongside the exceptional deals and promotional prices on LiFePO4 batteries, customers can also find accessories such as LiFePO4 battery chargers, inverters, solar charger controllers, battery monitors, and much more.

With LiTime, customers can conveniently find all the energy-related products they need in one place, ensuring a seamless and efficient energy solution.

CONTACT: Serena Tan, [email protected]

SOURCE Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd.