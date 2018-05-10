Celebrating Mother's Day On Skid Row At The Fred Jordan Mission Saturday, May 12

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Hundreds of impoverished mothers, women, men, and children will celebrate Mother's Day and enjoy a delicious sit-down Mother's Day Banquet at the Fred Jordan Mission and receive special gifts, toys and family food bags.
Volunteers from throughout Southern California will prepare and serve delicious pasta casserole, green salad and blueberry cake to hundreds of homeless and poor Mothers and their children.
The number of homeless people living on the streets of Los Angeles has surged 75% - to roughly 55,000 from about 32,000 - in the last six years. Come see what it's like to be a mother who's living on Skid Row with young children. Hear how your viewers, listeners and readers can make a real difference.
Each impoverished mother will receive a personalized gift bag and fresh flowers to make sure she feels special and honored.
SATURDAY, MAY 12, 2018 - - 10:00am until 2:00pm
Fred Jordan Mission, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of 5th & Towne)
Suzanna Choi (949) 254-8080
