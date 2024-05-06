Celebrating Mothers with a LIVE community class featuring Burnalong and FIT4MOM

Partnership Provides Digital Resources to Support New Moms Returning to Work

PIKESVILLE, Md., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnalong®, a leading provider of hybrid corporate wellness solutions, will host a free virtual class in collaboration with FIT4MOM, a pre and postnatal health, wellness and fitness program for every stage of motherhood. In honor of Mother's Day, Burnalong is inviting participants to celebrate with their moms on Thursday, May 9th at 12 p.m. EST with the live class, which will include options for all fitness levels.

According to McKinsey's, "Women in the Workplace" report, nearly 50% of the workforce is comprised of women and 85% become mothers during their careers. However, one in four are considering downshifting their career or dropping out of the workforce entirely. Burnalong's inclusive digital platform includes specialized content to support every user on their own unique health and wellness journey, including expectant and postpartum employees.

"Burnalong and FIT4MOM share a common goal of promoting well-being through connectivity and support " said Beth Kahny, Business Development Manager for Partnerships at Burnalong. "This event will offer valuable resources to moms at every stage of their journey, strengthening families and communities alike. We are eager to embark on this journey together and look forward to making a positive impact on wellness initiatives nationwide."

The "Women in the Workplace" report also found that 80% of working mothers acknowledge heightened professional challenges during the first year of their child's life. FIT4MOM's breadth of content on the Burnalong platform includes prenatal meditations, cardio classes for moms, a post-run stretch for runners, a movement for mom workshop, and more.

Jessica Maurer, Director of Product Development and Education at FIT4MOM, shares the enthusiasm: "We are delighted to partner with Burnalong, a recognized leader in providing premier digital wellness solutions. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to offer comprehensive pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs. Together, we aim to empower moms to thrive in body, mind, and spirit."

Anyone can register to participate in the live virtual FIT4MOM class on Burnalong here.

In addition to content specifically curated to support maternal health and wellbeing, Burnalong includes a wide range of specialized content, including programs to support those with chronic conditions.

Burnalong provides an end-to-end wellness solution focused on helping people achieve their human potential; through a scalable digital platform + gym network, social support and motivation, proprietary data and analytics. People can take classes alone or live with others and join communities, for added social motivation. Our platform includes access to more than 50,000 live and on-demand classes, taught by 7,500+ instructors, across 70+ categories (spanning physical, emotional, and financial wellness, including programming for chronic conditions, prenatal, children, and disabilities), reflecting the diversity, and diversity of needs, of the population.

FIT4MOM® is a leading national women's fitness franchise designed by moms, for moms, dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood®. Providing fitness, health, and wellness programs, FIT4MOM helps women discover their greatest strengths and fosters a supportive sisterhood in motherhood.

