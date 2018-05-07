Celebrating National Charter School Week: Highlighting Record Breaking Results, Recognizing Teachers

Florida's charter schools have helped raise student achievement, close the learning gap, and raise graduation rates. A Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) report – Student Achievement in Florida's Charter – shows that charter schools are helping students succeed and, in many cases, outperform their peers attending district-run schools. In 65 of the 77 comparisons, charter school students demonstrated higher rates of grade level performance, scoring a 3 or better on the state assessments; and the percentage of students making learning gains was higher in charter schools in 82 of the 96 comparisons.

To celebrate charter school successes and their dedicated educators and the families they serve, the Florida Charter School Alliance, a non-profit charter school support and advocacy organization, is holding three Charter School Heroes recognition ceremonies during National Charter Schools Week.

Tuesday, May 8 – 10 a.m. at Mater Academy Charter Middle / High (Miami Dade), 7901 NW 103 Street, Hialeah Gardens

Wednesday, May 9 – 1 p.m. at Winthrop Charter (Hillsborough), 6204 Scholars Hill Lane, Riverview

Thursday, May 10 – 11 a.m. at Glades Academy (Palm Beach), 7368 State Road 15, Pahokee

"Charter schools have been an integral part of Florida K-12 public education system for over 20 years. Over those two decades, public charter schools have helped transform communities – raising student achievement and graduation rates. Charter schools have also empowered parents – making quality education options available to all families, regardless of zip code or financial means," says Governmental Affairs Director Ralph Arza.

"We celebrate National Charter School Week by highlighting the academic strides charter schools are making, thanking the dedicated principals and teachers at our schools, and pledging our continued support to the students and families we serve," added Executive Director and charter school parent, Lynn Norman Teck.

