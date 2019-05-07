Celebrating Older Americans Month: How Baby Boomers Are Redefining What It Means To Grow Older In A Modern World

BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each May, the contributions of older Americans take center stage as communities celebrate Older Americans Month. The theme this year is Connect, Create, and Contribute, encouraging older adults and their communities to connect with friends and family, create activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment, and contribute time, talent and life experience to benefit others.

Road Scholar, the world's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for older adults, has created learning adventures for over 40 years, and participants like 99-year-old Seymour Siegel embrace the organization's challenge to "age adventurously." Seymour was one of the oldest Road Scholar participants to enroll in a program in 2018. He attended a program in Florida exploring Russian tsars, American paintings and Alfred Hitchcock. Now retired, he enjoyed an impressive career as the former Executive Director of the Jewish Family & Children Service of Southern New Jersey, and is the author of An Orphan in New York City.

"Road Scholar was founded on the premise that older adults like Mr. Siegel are vital, integral members of our communities who continue to push the limits of what it means to grow older in a youth-obsessed culture," says James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "During my 40-year tenure at Road Scholar, I've witnessed the extraordinary capabilities of older Americans who remain engaged, active members of society. Road Scholar participants know that stimulation, friendship and camaraderie, and regular exercise, are the tenets of a healthy older age, and they experience all three on our learning adventures around the world."

A recent Road Scholar survey confirms that Road Scholars attribute their mental tenacity and physical health to being active, learning new things, staying connected with friends and family, and traveling. As 65 million baby boomers reach their 70s and 80s, expect to see more and more ordinary older Americans doing extraordinary things.

