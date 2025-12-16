Celebrating One Year of Hashrate Redirect™: How Abundant Mines Redefined Uptime and Protected Millions in Client Bitcoin Rewards

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month last year, Abundant Mines quietly began to launch a feature that would go on to change how the bitcoin mining industry defines performance. Today, the company is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Hashrate Redirect™, a pioneering system that ensures clients continue earning bitcoin even when their machines are offline.

For too long, mining providers have misled customers with uptime metrics that measure whether a facility has power, not whether a machine is actually hashing. A rig could be powered off, broken, or awaiting repairs and still count toward a provider's claimed "98% uptime." The result is lost bitcoin, lost revenue, and lost trust.

Abundant Mines set out to correct this.

"When we introduced Hashrate Redirect™ a year ago, we didn't make a big announcement. We simply built the solution we wished had existed when we were clients," said Beau Turner, Co-Founder and CEO of Abundant Mines. "Twelve months later, the results speak for themselves: our clients continue earning even when their machines are offline, and the industry standard for uptime is shifting toward truth and transparency."

A Year of Real Results: Uptime That Actually Means Performance

Instead of measuring uptime by whether a building has power or not, Abundant Mines measures rig uptime - the percentage of time an individual machine is hashing and producing bitcoin. When a rig goes offline for repairs, RMA, or maintenance, Hashrate Redirect™ replaces the lost hashrate with hash from Abundant Mines' operational fleet.

The loss of hash is tracked immediately, and the redirection happens within days, not at the end of the month or year. The result is a continuous bitcoin revenue stream for clients, even during downtime.

Over the past year, Hashrate Redirect™ has:

Protected clients from hours of lost earnings

Redirected hashrate for machines without interruption

Preserved significant bitcoin rewards that would otherwise have been missed.

"Hashrate Redirect™ is simple but powerful," said Turner. "We give you hash, not cash. Because you're not mining for credits or refunds, you're here to earn bitcoin and help secure the network."

Why Timing Matters: Capturing Bitcoin's Full Value

Bitcoin's value is time-sensitive. Block rewards are issued every 10 minutes, and once they're gone, they're gone forever. If a rig is offline during a price surge or halving cycle, the lost opportunity can compound into significant missed revenue.

By replacing hashrate continuously, not with delayed end- of -year credit, or even end-of-month credit, Abundant Mines ensures that clients capture the full earning potential of every block, especially during high-value market windows.

"With bitcoin's price climbing and the network becoming more competitive, uptime precision isn't just a technical detail. It is the difference between winning and falling behind," said Turner. "Hashrate Redirect™ makes sure our clients stay ahead."

Why Weekly Hashrate Matters More Than One-Time Credits

Most mining providers only offer compensation for downtime once or twice a year, often in the form of a one-time hashrate allocation or bill credit. On paper, this may seem like a fair solution. In reality, it is too little and far too late.

Bitcoin rewards are not static. They are distributed every 10 minutes, and their value changes constantly based on market price and network difficulty. If your machine is offline for weeks or months, those missed rewards cannot be recreated later - even if a provider offers you a lump sum or short burst of extra hashrate at the end of the year.





Abundant Mines takes a different approach. With Hashrate Redirect™, we replace any downtime with hashrate from our personal fleet. This means you continue earning bitcoin on a rolling basis, staying aligned with market conditions and capturing opportunities in real time.

This approach matters because:

Missed blocks are missed forever. Once they're mined, they cannot be recreated later.

Network difficulty volatility impacts rewards. Weekly redirection ensures you maximize bitcoin earnings, so that you are not punished for hashing later when difficulty has risen significantly. Compounding matters. Bitcoin earned earlier can be held, deployed, or compounded, creating significantly greater long-term value.

"Timing is everything in bitcoin mining," said Turner. "By replacing hashrate weekly instead of issuing delayed payouts, we ensure our clients never miss the most valuable moments to earn."

Setting a Higher Standard

One year after launch, Hashrate Redirect™ has become more than a feature. It is a new benchmark for performance and a reflection of Abundant Mines' commitment to transparency, accuracy, and client protection.

"Mining should mean performance, not just power," Turner said. "Hashrate Redirect™ has proven that principle for a full year, and we are only getting started."

About Abundant Mines

Abundant Mines is a premium bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure company based in Oregon. Committed to transparency, reliability, and impact, Abundant Mines designs, builds, and operates advanced mining facilities that align energy abundance with digital value creation. Its mission is to make bitcoin mining more accessible, more dependable, and more profitable for individuals and institutions worldwide.

