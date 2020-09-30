Celebrating One Year of the Berlin Business Office, USA!

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's only our 1st anniversary and this young start-up is already a running success. But how do you celebrate in these unprecedented times? Having a virtual reception and virtual toasts? Listening to a virtual speech?

Instead, allow us to list our accomplishments right here.

In just one year, we've generated more than 70 inquiries from U.S. companies interested in doing business in Berlin and Berlin's companies looking to expand to U.S. markets.

In just one year, we hosted several Berlin-USA events for companies with partners such as Berlin Partner for Economics and Technology and Berlin Chamber of Commerce (IHK Berlin) and in the U.S. with German American Chambers, government agencies, industry associations, German Consulates, and more. We thank you all!

What's more, is that our newly launched website showcasing Berlin's industry clusters and strategic advantages recently won the Gold Stevie® Award at the 17th Annual International Business Awards® for Best Website for Non-Profits. We are constantly active in social media such as Twitter and LinkedIn to promote and perpetuate the benefits of doing business in Berlin.

It doesn't end there. Berlin companies like Hello Fresh, N26, Omio or GetYourGuide successfully conquered the U.S. market while U.S. companies like Tesla, PCI Pharma Services, Berry Plastics, Impact, have expanded to Germany's capital.

Berlin Senator Pop: "Happy Birthday! Only one year and so much achieved – although the last couple of months have been worldwide very challenging. The goal of our berlin business office is to strengthen the existing economic relations between Berlin and the USA. The office highlights Berlin's unique offerings from industry, education, science and technology to attract partners and promote the development of new innovative products and services to solve challenges in the global economy. Thank you for the great work in the first year, we are looking forward to more common projects in the future."

So much for our first year. Now imagine champagne and fireworks and celebrate with us! We're looking forward to working with you in the next one.

If you're thinking about exploring new global horizons, look no further. The Berlin Business Office is a FREE resource providing valuable introductions, recommending networks, conferences and suggestions for the ideal geographical location. We are part of the Berlin Senate for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises in September 2019.

Kristina L. García, Managing Director

Berlin Business Office, USA

Tel: +1 631-303-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Business Office

