Celebrating 'Oneness: A Light for Humanity' on the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak at NJAPC on Nov 23

Through various performances by renowned artists and an Interfaith Panel Discussion, the event will showcase how Guru Nanak's teachings on love, peace, equality, and universal brotherhood have transcended the centuries. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi, Punjab (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). Throughout his lifetime, he advocated three main principles: Naam Japna (Meditation in the name of God), Vand Chakna (Always Share) and Kirat Karna (Honest Living).

"The event brings together guest speakers and artists from all over the world and provides a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Guru Nanak's teachings and Sikhism," said Onkar Singh, Founder, Let's Share a Meal. "We hope those with an interest in learning more about the tenets of love, acceptance, and equality will take advantage of this event to engage with our community and gain an understanding of our beliefs," said Sukhwinder Kaila, President, SACC.

Speakers:

Phil Murphy , Governor, New Jersey Bob Menendez , Senator, New Jersey Hasan Minhaj , artist, writer, producer and political commentator. Gurbir Grewal , Attorney General, New Jersey . Bhai Satpal Singh , spiritual leader. Ravinder Bhalla , Mayor, Hoboken . (tentative) Harmeet Kaur , Writer and Producer, CNN. (tentative)

Performances:

Nirinjan Kaur, Shivpreet Singh, Jasvir Kaur Rababan, along with sand artist Lawrence Koh and painter Vilas Nayak and Karamjeet Singh among others.

Interfaith Panel Discussion:

Moderator: Shweta Singh & Saeed Ansari, Indian Journalists

Guests of Honor

Suneet Tuli , Co-founder, DataWind Jaswinder Chadha , President & CEO, Axtria Vijay Chattha , CEO, VSC

About Let's Share a Meal

Let's Share a Meal is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization serving meals at homeless shelters, elderly homes and soup kitchens across many cities in the United States and other countries. Since 2012, it has focused on its mission of service, inspired by Guru Nanak's Sakhi Sacha Sauda, which is the foundation of Langar (Community Kitchen).

About Sikh Chamber of Commerce Global

The Sikh Chamber of Commerce Global (SACC) is a nonprofit organization comprised of a cross-section of Sikh American professionals, businesses and students. Established in 2011 with the vision to bring together Sikh American businesses and professionals in the spirit of enterprise, our goal is to provide a forum for effective business networking, promote entrepreneurship within the community and assist other Sikh American professionals in the continued growth of their business and career.

Tickets are required to attend and can be reserved online at onenessusa.com. If you need further information or have any questions, please contact us at contact@onenessusa.com.

For Media inquiries please contact:

Shyamal Modi (732)763-6601

Mohammed Jaffer (201)418-0462

Chandeep Kaur | (732) 772 3929

SOURCE Sikh Chamber of Commerce Global