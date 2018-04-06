Celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Forever

"In an increasingly competitive world, proficiency in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — collectively known as STEM — is more critical than ever," said U.S. Postal Service Marketing Vice President Steve Monteith, who dedicated the stamps.

Monteith also referenced the importance of STEM in the development of Informed Delivery, one of the Postal Service's latest innovations. Informed Delivery allows customers to see a digital preview of their incoming physical mail and also allows customers to track packages and reschedule deliveries — all from the convenience of the user's computer, tablet or mobile devices.

"Informed Delivery is one of our most exciting innovations and it's already very popular with nearly 9 million users so far," said Monteith.



Joining Monteith to unveil the stamps were Marc Schulman, Executive Director, USA Science & Engineering Festival; Kris Brown, Deputy Associate Administrator for Education, NASA; C. Mark Eakin, Ph.D., Coordinator of Coral Reef Watch, NOAA; Kavya Kopparapu, Finalist, Regeneron Science Talent Search; and Courtney Pine, Kid Reporter, Scholastic News Kids Press Corps. Danni Washington, USA Science & Engineering Festival served as the ceremony's emcee.

The stamp comes in pane of 20, including four different designs, one for each of the four STEM disciplines.

Designed to pique the curiosity of the viewer, each stamp features a collage of faces, symbols, drawings and numbers that represent the complexity and interconnectedness of STEM. Artist David Plunkert worked with art director Antonio Alcalá to create these stamps. News of the stamps is being shared using the hashtags #EducationStamps and #STEMEducation.

Customers may purchase the STEM Education Forever stamps at The Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) and at Post Office facilities nationwide. A variety of stamps and collectibles also are available at ebay.com/stamps.

