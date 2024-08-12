Celebrating Seattle's African American Music Legacy with 3 Days, 26 Bands, and 11 Community Stages

The 11th Annual Jackson St. Jazz Walk Series is a live music community event celebrating Seattle Central District's historic African American music legacy.

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightIDEAS is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual Jackson St. Jazz Walk Series will take place on September 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2024. The series pays tribute to the Seattle Central District's (CD) 1920s through 1960s vibrant black music scene. It commemorates a time when African American musicians were not permitted into Seattle white-only clubs, but numerous jazz and blues nightclubs thrived in the diverse and inclusive Central District, where icons like Quincy Jones, Ernestine Anderson, and Ray Charles honed their skills before reaching international fame.

The 2024 11th Annual Jackson St. Jazz Walk, with the theme of music, community, and legacy, honors the now vanished CD African American cultural footprint, featuring a three-day celebration of music from 26 local bands on 11 community stages. But it's not just about the music. The series also shares historical presentations and, from proceeds, donates funds to a designated community service nonprofit organization.

The celebration begins Friday, September 6th, with the Jazz Caliente Con Corazon (Hot Jazz with Heart) Concert and VIP Red Dress Reception at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center. Music performances feature Eduardo Mendonça, Jovino Santos Neto Quarteto, Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale FADE Quarter, and guitarist Frank Kohn.

The premiere jazz walk event takes place on Saturday, September 7th. It will showcase performances along South Jackson St. at businesses and restaurants, including Cheeky Cafe, Shewa-Ber Restaurant & Bar, Wonder Ethiopian Restaurant, Bell Jackson Apartments, Pratt Fine Arts Center, Jackson Apartments, Jackson Street Pizza Lounge, and the Central District Senior Center.



Jazz walk bands include the Joe Brazil Legacy Band, the Darrius Willrich Trio, the Kwetu Band, Todo Es, the Beserat Tafesse Quartet, Alma Villegas Latin Rhythms, The Elnah Jordan Experience, and many others.

The three-day event culminates on September 8th with a satellite performance at Queen Anne's Fountainhead Gallery, featuring vocalist Gail Pettis and the three-part harmonies of the Sugartime Trio with Kim Maguire, Caitlin Frances, and Meg McLynn.

Award-winning singer/songwriter and Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame inductee Eugenie Jones is serving her seventh year as the event's executive producer. "My vision upon taking on this role was to transform the Jackson St. Jazz Walk from mere entertainment to an event that incorporates historical reflections and adds a focus on giving back to the community. It was also important to feature a diverse array of artists, including those from different ethnic backgrounds and a mix of established and emerging talents."

In the spirit of its historic predecessors, the jazz walk will showcase a diverse and inclusive lineup of musicians and musical styles. From jazz to soul, Latin Jazz, world-fusion music, and Afro-Latin jazz-funk, there's something for everyone. The Jackson St. Jazz Walk is made possible by our sponsors, including Vulcan Real Estate, KNKX Public Radio, Uncle Ike's Music & Sound, Earshot Jazz, Langston Seattle, Office of Arts & Culture Seattle, The Barbershop Collective, Jackson Street Pizza Lounge, Bell Jackson Apartments, Fountainhead Gallery, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, and Shunpike.

The Jackson St. Jazz Walk, co-presented with the Pratt Fine Arts Center's Open House event, attracted more than 1,100 attendees in 2023, and comparable attendance numbers are expected for 2024.

To learn more about this year's performance times and tickets, please visit https://jacksonstreetjazz.org/ .



2024 11 Annual Jackson St. Jazz Walk Schedule



Fri, Sep 6, 2024, 5:00 - 10:00 PM

Jazz Caliente Con Corazón | Hot Jazz With Heart

& VIP Red Dress Reception & Concert

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/962328118307?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tickets Suggested Donation $15

VIP Reception & Concert $25

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, 5-10:30 PM

11th Annual Jackson St. Jazz Walk

26 Bands on 11 Community Stages

Tickets: Donation $10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/972660833737?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sunday, September 8, 2024, 5-7:00 PM

Jackson St. Jazz Walk Presents Seattle Sings!

Tickets: $30 A night of incredible music with award-winning vocalist Gail Pettis & the unique vocal harmonies of the Sugartime Trio!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/954419463307?aff=oddtdtcreator





This is a MUSIC for a CAUSE event, benefiting community service nonprofits!

https://www.jacksonstreetjazz.org/music-for-a-cause

