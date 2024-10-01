CELEBRATING SONGKET IN THE UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Songket, Malaysia's prized traditional textile, will take center stage at the Malaysia Day celebrations at the Embassy in Washington, D.C.

In an effort to showcase the beauty of the handwoven Songket to a global audience, the Embassy has organized an exciting program for an event called Songket Malaysia Day. This event will feature an exhibition, a fashion show, and demonstrations of Songket weaving.

The Ambassador of Malaysia to the United States, His Excellency Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, stated that he specifically chose to promote Songket to mark the 61st Malaysia Day so that guests would have the opportunity to appreciate the artistry of this luxurious handicraft.

This initiative is undoubtedly inspired by UNESCO's recognition of Malaysian Songket. In 2021, UNESCO included Songket in its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List to be safeguarded.

"Besides honoring our heritage, I also wish to promote cultural exchange and understanding between Malaysia and the United States," said Nazri Aziz. "My hope is that it will attract global interest in our traditional textiles and facilitate their entry into a wider market."

The two-week celebration will commence with The Magnificent Golden Threads of Songket Fashion Show and the official launch of Songket Malaysia Day Exhibition on October 10th, followed by a reception for invited guests at the Malaysian Embassy. His Royal Highness Tengku Muhammad Fakry Petra ibni Almarhum Sultan Muhammad Petra, the Crown Prince of Kelantan, Malaysia, will also be present to officiate and support Songket Malaysia in Washington, D.C.

The fashion show will feature creations by renowned Malaysian designer Sharifah Kirana and emerging young designer Zachrin Jaafars. The collections will embody the exquisite patterns and rich hues of Songket. Their designs celebrate traditional craftsmanship while emanating a regal sophistication, offering a distinguished and elegant reinterpretation of this timeless textile.

Songket textiles from Malaysia's National Textiles Museum will also be on display. Several artists and artisans will be flown to Washington for the launch. Among them is Adiguru Hajah Kelthom Hussein, the proprietor of Che Minah Songket, who will demonstrate the art of Songket weaving. The exhibition will be open to the public from October 11 to 25, 2024.

Furthermore, art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience a live demonstration of mural painting by artist Dani Omar, who works with mixed media. His Songket-inspired paintings, including hyper realistic works that bring Songket to life, and Sharifah Kirana's sustainable masterpieces using remnants from her collections will also be on exhibit.

"My heart brims with pride at the sight of the Malaysian Songket being displayed for the world to see. I encourage everyone to visit the exhibition and experience the rich tapestry of our traditional fabric," said Nazri Aziz.

Prior to the exhibition, a one-hour hybrid lecture and presentation on Songket will be held on October 3, 2024, at George Washington University (GWU). The Embassy will open its doors to the public for the exhibition at 3516 International Court, N.W., Washington, D.C., from October 11 to 25, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

SOURCE Embassy of Malaysia, Washington, D.C.