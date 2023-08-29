Celebrating Success: Datametica Wins 2023 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Data Analytics

News provided by

Datametica

29 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica Solutions, a premier Google Cloud Partner, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Data Analytics.

Datametica has demonstrated exceptional expertise and innovation within the Google Cloud ecosystem, assisting joint customers in achieving accelerated adoption of Google Cloud, resulting in cost savings, improved performance, and data security.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Datametica as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"Being awarded the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Analytics is a testament to our team's dedication and our GSI partners' and customers' trust in us," said Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-founder and President of Datametica. "We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and seamless cloud transformations, empowering businesses to harness the true potential of their data on Google Cloud."

Datametica has achieved significant milestones, successfully migrating numerous data platforms such as Teradata, Netezza, Oracle, Hadoop, Datastage, Informatica, Talend, and Ab Initio to Google Cloud technologies. Leveraging our innovative and unique automation technologies, we have brought efficiency and data integrity throughout the modernization journey.

About Datametica:

Datametica Solutions is a Google Cloud migration partner that empowers GSI's and enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions for migrating data warehouses, databases, ETL, and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. Leveraging automation and expertise, Datametica provides software and solutions that transform legacy and existing Cloud systems onto Google Cloud's advanced analytics solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies, including Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, enable fast, low-cost, low-risk data warehouse assessment, workload and ETL conversion, and data validation, ensuring a smooth and successful cloud migration journey.

For more information, please visit:
Datametica Solutions website: https://www.datametica.com/

Contact:
Dr. Phil Shelley
Cofounder & President at Datametica
[email protected]
+1 (847) 505-9933

SOURCE Datametica

