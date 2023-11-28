CELEBRATING SUCCESS: ORLEANS TECHNICAL COLLEGE HONORS 311 GRADUATES IN BUILDING TRADES PROGRAMS

Philadelphia Trades College celebrates the graduates it prepares for promising careers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Orleans Technical College (Orleans Tech), a program of JEVS Human Services, is hosting a graduation ceremony. The event will recognize students who have successfully completed programs in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, property maintenance, air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating.

WHAT:

Graduation ceremony recognizing 311 graduates, including property maintenance graduates in the JEVS' Project WOW program for youth and young adults.

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 - 7:00 PM

WHERE:

The Philadelphia Ballroom

2014 Hornig Rd.

Philadelphia, PA 19116

Free parking available (street and lot)

VISUALS:

Opening remarks from Orleans Tech and JEVS leadership as well as select students and alumni; graduates receiving diplomas; and opportunities to speak with individual students.

CEREMONY SPEAKERS:

Cynthia Figueroa , JEVS President & CEO

, JEVS President & CEO Rodney Brutton , Orleans Campus President

, Orleans Campus President Shaquille McFadden , Residential and Commercial Electricity Graduate (2023)

, Residential and Commercial Electricity Graduate (2023) Jamell Joyner , Orleans Alumnus (2021 Graduate)

About Orleans Technical College

JEVS' accredited, non-profit career training school, Orleans Technical College, prepares adults for careers in building trades and healthcare. Since 1974, Orleans Tech has helped students move toward one common goal: learning new skills to enhance their success in the workforce. Orleans Tech offers job training programs in building trades and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.jevs.org and www.orleanstech.edu.

Media Contact: Heather Keafer, Chief of Communications & External Affairs

[email protected]

445-236-5080

SOURCE JEVS’ ORLEANS TECHNICAL COLLEGE