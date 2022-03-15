Celebrating SUN TEN 75th Year Company Anniversary

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN TEN (https://sunten.com/) celebrates 75 years of being in business by creating the most innovative and responsible solutions with natural herbal products that improve quality of life for mankind. Their herbal products are harvested from nature and safeguarded by science. With over 75 years of practical experience and the advantages of modern science and technology, SUN TEN have grown to be a global pharmaceutical-grade company. SUN TEN provides professional products that are exclusive to healthcare providers/practitioners and students who are authorized to use herbs within their scope of practice and students of traditional Chinese medicine.

SUN TEN was founded in 1946 in Taiwan by Dr. Hong-yen Hsu. He devoted his life to the modernization of the techniques used in Chinese herbal extraction. He was recognized as the "Father of Scientific Chinese Herbal Extraction" by bringing practices from Japan into Taiwan.

Practitioners can access abundant single herbs and over 200 classic herbal formulas in various forms such as granules, powders, capsules, and tablets, to fit their needs.

SUN TEN remains dedicated to disseminating the knowledge and improving the practice of traditional Chinese medicine through their non-profit, the Oriental Healing Arts Institute (OHAI). OHAI has cultivated seasoned experts to present on clinical applications, advances in research and holistic health. SUN TEN invites everyone who is interested to join continuing and community education. Distance learning is also available as live and on-demand webinars. Their programs for professionals are approved for CEU credit. SUN TEN invites you to visit our website for upcoming events.

Why Choose SUN TEN? One Mission, Three Branches…

SUN TEN offers an easy-to-use direct shipping program to simplify shipments to you patients or ship to your office with qualified order. They also offer professional consultation, 24/7 online ordering and patient direct drop ship.

"We constantly seek ways to improve what we are doing to satisfy the needs of our clients and bring the company to a new level. We are glad to be renowned as one of the market leaders in the natural herbal products." - John Guszak

SUN TEN is a full-scale contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and tea bags offering end-to-end solutions. SUN TEN is grateful for the immense support over these years.

