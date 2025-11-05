Celebrating Ten Years of Wellness Evidence: The GWI's Portal for Scientific Research on Wellness Modalities

From biophilic design to cryotherapy, the Global Wellness Institute expands its evidence-based wellness resource to reflect the wellness sector's changing landscape

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research organization for the global wellness industry, is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of WellnessEvidence.com —the world's first portal dedicated to scientific studies on wellness modalities.

Marking this milestone, the platform has added five new evidence-based wellness topics—biophilic design, breathwork, cryotherapy, dance therapy and flotation therapy—bringing the total to 38 modalities. Each topic showcases a curated selection of representative medical studies, giving users direct access to the research underpinning wellness practices worldwide.

To further enhance accessibility, Wellness Evidence now features Semantic Scholar, an AI-driven research tool that helps users explore findings via the latest technology. The portal also provides integrated access to The Cochrane Library, PubMed and TRIP databases, as well as real-time links to current clinical trials through both ClinicalTrials.gov and the World Health Organization.

"In the past decade, wellness has become a $6.3 trillion global economy, touching every part of our lives," said Susie Ellis, GWI Chair & CEO. "But with that growth comes an even greater responsibility to separate evidence from hype. Wellness Evidence was created to make the science behind wellness transparent, credible, and accessible to all and, ten years later, it's more essential than ever. The addition of AI tools now allows anyone—from doctors to journalists to everyday wellness seekers—to navigate the research landscape with confidence and clarity."

At the upcoming Global Wellness Summit , taking place November 18–21 in Dubai, Wellness Evidence will be spotlighted in a special panel discussion featuring Susie Ellis, Dr. Kenneth R. Pelletier (Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California), Beth McGroarty (GWS VP of Research & Forecasting), and Jane Kitchen (Media & Trends Analyst, GWS). The session will explore how scientific validation and digital access are driving the next evolution of the wellness industry, bridging the gap between evidence, innovation and trust.

Dr. Pelletier served as one of the original key medical consultants for Wellness Evidence's launch a decade ago, helping shape the portal, selecting the databases and ensuring the research process aligned with the medical establishment's use of evidence-based medicine.

"Since its launch in 2015, Wellness Evidence has served as a trusted resource for researchers and practitioners around the world," said Dr. Pelletier. "In the past decade, we've seen a clear shift: wellness practices once considered 'alternative' are now being validated through rigorous scientific inquiry. By making this research easily accessible, Wellness Evidence helps bridge the gap between clinical medicine and evidence-based wellness."

