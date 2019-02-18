Celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the "Queen Of The Skies" With a Rare Piece of History

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago, the Virgin Airlines Airbus A340-600 series plane, "G-VEIL" rolled out of a factory in Toulouse, France. As with other famed "Flying -MORE-Ladies" of Virgin Atlantic's fleet, she featured a creative name and a beautiful pin-up girl on her nose. This queen was named by the Queen herself, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the centenary of an historic agreement between Great Britain and France called the "Entente Cordiale." This important understanding resolved long standing disputes and established a diplomatic relationship between the two countries that has stood the test of time.

"I am now delighted, in this Entente Cordiale centenary year, to name this new Airbus for Virgin Atlantic Airways: The Queen of the Skies." - Queen Elizabeth II.

The plane was decommissioned in San Bernardino in 2016 and was destined for the scrapyard. It was purchased by Dave Hall, owner of MotoArt , a Torrance, California based builder who makes furnishings and decor using upcycled plane components. "Not everyone can own a plane, or even furniture made from a plane," states Hall, "But everyone can own a part of a historic plane like this one and pass it on to the next generation." As with other planes they have rescued from destruction, his company produced the PlaneTags™ from the skin of the plane and sells them through their website. Each PlaneTag™ is unique and numbered as a limited edition and allows aviation enthusiasts to collect rare pieces of history. In addition to owning a piece of the "Queen of the Skies", for each PlaneTag™ sold a $3.00 donation will be made to The Virgin Atlantic Foundation, a charity which supports the welfare of children and young people worldwide, almost exclusively through their partner WE .

About the company:

PlaneTags.com , a part of MotoArt, rescues marvelous planes of yesteryear such as the "Queen of the Skies" and preserves them in a way that honors their memory and allows everyone the chance to enjoy and own a small part of the great art of aviation. Located in Torrance, in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company is proud to be a part of the local aviation and aerospace community. In addition to PlaneTags™, MotoArt creates functional art from decommissioned airplanes.

