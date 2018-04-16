Celebrating the 95th Edition of America's #1 Road Atlas

As with every new edition of the Road Atlas, the cover features a stunning photo of North American grandeur. For the 95th edition, the swaying prairie grass of Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota graces the cover.

Inside, travelers will find tens of thousands of points of interest, expanded metro area maps, major road changes, and travel destination information.

"As we look back on nearly a century of providing America's #1 Road Atlas, Rand McNally is proud to continue offering beautiful and accurate maps that help people make lasting memories while on the road," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "Although advanced commercial telematics and consumer navigation technology are the largest parts of our business these days, the Road Atlas is thriving and has been discovered by a whole new generation of road travelers."

New for the 95th Edition

While a photo of Wind Cave National Park graces the cover of the new atlas, inside, travelers will find overviews of a handful of national parks that the editorial staff has deemed favorites. Among the parks featured are the sandstone cliffs of Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the lush Acadia National Park along Maine's Atlantic Coast.

In addition to the standard, full-format Road Atlas (roughly 11 x 15 ½" in trim size), Rand McNally publishes a full line of atlases to meet travelers' needs. The line includes an atlas with large scale maps for easier readability and several in smaller trim sizes for packing into tighter spaces.

New this year is the Compact Road Atlas, a narrow version of the atlas with a sturdy spine that fits nicely in a glove compartment or side car door pocket. Roughly 4 x 10 ¾", the new book also slides into purses and backpacks – all with the same map detail as the mid-size atlas.

To learn more about the 95th anniversary of the Road Atlas, please visit randmcnally.com/95years, or for information on all our road atlas products, visit randmcnally.com/2019roadatlas.

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Celebrating 162 years in 2018, Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com.

