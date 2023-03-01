Celebrating The Culmination of Eighty Years of Truck Service

BUCKEYE, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Duncan and Son Lines announces the culmination of eighty years of truck service at the Buckeye Arizona-based transportation company whose primary business is to dray containers from the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to Arizona and other southwestern states as far away as Texas. Four generations of the Duncan family have owned and operated the company to become a model for the trucking industry, earning EPA's SmartWay Excellence Award for over five consecutive years as a leader in clean fleets. The employee-owned trucking company operates over 350 newer clean trucks and has a chassis pool in the thousands. It also operates container yards in Buckeye, AZ, and Rialto, CA.

4Gen Trucking Image

The company has always embraced the employee model by owning and operating its trucks and giving the employee a say in the trucks they wish to drive. David Duncan says, "Our accomplishments are a direct result of our employees, and giving them the best and cleanest fleet of trucks, with the latest safety equipment offered, is one part of our success. The industry has evolved significantly in 80 years, and we look forward to leading it in the next 80 years as we transition to zero emissions."

Duncan's sister company, 4 Gen Logistics, has pledged to become the first all-zero-emission employer-owned class 8 drayage truck fleet in NA by 2025, taking delivery of up to 90 zero-emission class 8 drayage trucks. They are also building a network of 90 DCFC charging stations capable of delivering 350 kWh each. 20 Kenworth T680e ZE trucks will arrive at its Port of Long Beach facility in early March, with 40 Volvo VNR Electric Generation 2 trucks in Q2 2023. Funding support from Electrify America, California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) has greatly assisted in the move towards zero emissions. Company owner David Duncan said, "We have operated BEVs for two years with nine chargers in place at present, and with our pledge to have a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2025 - ten years before we are required to - we know it is the right thing to do to reduce our carbon footprint. BCOs have embraced our move to ZEVs, and we plan to work with them so we can both meet our sustainability goals."

