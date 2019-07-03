Celebrating the Fourth of July at Home

Fire Pits Provide the Perfect Place to Gather Friends and Family

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans across the country are preparing to celebrate summer's biggest holiday on the Fourth of July, and fire pits are proving to be one of the most popular ways to gather family and friends at home for the occasion. 

Castelle’s handcrafted Lancaster collection is designed to be completely customizable, with the fire pit as the centerpiece of an outdoor space. The coffee table with fire pit features a state-of-the-art burner and 50,000 BTU capacity. The group as shown retails for $17,832 (sofa $4,755, loveseat $3,402, cushioned lounge chair $2,095, ottoman $1,258 each, side table $973 each and fire pit $3,118. www.castelleluxury.com
O.W. Lee’s new Basso chat-height fire pit brings the bowl-style design of the original Basso fire pit to a new height. The taller version allows the propane tank to be housed inside the unit, eliminating the need for an exterior housing unit. The group retails at $2,239 as shown. https://www.owlee.com
"When you have a fire pit in your backyard, by the pool, or on your deck or patio, it creates instant ambience," said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association. "Fire pits are an ideal way to gather friends and family for relaxing and enjoying outdoor spaces at home."

Because of their popularity, fire pits are now available in all sizes and configurations, from small single units to larger table options with chairs in a variety of heights, from chat to dining and bar. The most popular fire sources are natural gas and propane.

"There is truly a fire pit choice for everyone today," Hirschhaut said. "Styles cover the board, from totally traditional to ultra-modern and sleek, and prices range from quite affordable to the luxurious high end." 

Apricity by Agio
The Glenwood dining group from Apricity combines all-weather wicker seating and hand-finished rust-free aluminum with slatted-top and porcelain tables. The fire pit dining table shown retails for $1,799 and the six dining chairs for $1,749. https://www.apricityoutdoor.com

Gensun
Gensun's dining-height fire table features a Meridian design tabletop, black embellished finish, slim burner and ice reflective fire glass. It marries cast, extruded and stamped aluminum into an elegant transitional fire table. Shown with the table are Treviso dining chairs and swivel rockers. The group retails for $14,262. https://gensuncasual.com

Lloyd Flanders
Lloyd Flanders' 30-inch round fire table comes with a lid that provides a smooth table surface when the burner element is covered. The small-scale conical base complements a wide variety of styles and spaces. The fire table retails for $1,050, the loveseat for $1,322, chairs for $815 each and tables for $404 each. https://www.lloydflanders.com

Telescope Casual
Telescope's Tribeca sling group adds a swivel rocker for 2020. The sling's simple lines make it a great option for mixing and matching with the Bazza bench collection and the hammered-top fire table. Retail price for the group as shown is $4,600. https://www.telescopecasual.com

