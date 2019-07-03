Celebrating the Fourth of July at Home

"When you have a fire pit in your backyard, by the pool, or on your deck or patio, it creates instant ambience," said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association. "Fire pits are an ideal way to gather friends and family for relaxing and enjoying outdoor spaces at home."

Because of their popularity, fire pits are now available in all sizes and configurations, from small single units to larger table options with chairs in a variety of heights, from chat to dining and bar. The most popular fire sources are natural gas and propane.

"There is truly a fire pit choice for everyone today," Hirschhaut said. "Styles cover the board, from totally traditional to ultra-modern and sleek, and prices range from quite affordable to the luxurious high end."

Apricity by Agio

The Glenwood dining group from Apricity combines all-weather wicker seating and hand-finished rust-free aluminum with slatted-top and porcelain tables. The fire pit dining table shown retails for $1,799 and the six dining chairs for $1,749. https://www.apricityoutdoor.com

Gensun

Gensun's dining-height fire table features a Meridian design tabletop, black embellished finish, slim burner and ice reflective fire glass. It marries cast, extruded and stamped aluminum into an elegant transitional fire table. Shown with the table are Treviso dining chairs and swivel rockers. The group retails for $14,262. https://gensuncasual.com

Lloyd Flanders

Lloyd Flanders' 30-inch round fire table comes with a lid that provides a smooth table surface when the burner element is covered. The small-scale conical base complements a wide variety of styles and spaces. The fire table retails for $1,050, the loveseat for $1,322, chairs for $815 each and tables for $404 each. https://www.lloydflanders.com

Telescope Casual

Telescope's Tribeca sling group adds a swivel rocker for 2020. The sling's simple lines make it a great option for mixing and matching with the Bazza bench collection and the hammered-top fire table. Retail price for the group as shown is $4,600. https://www.telescopecasual.com

SOURCE American Home Furnishings Alliance