Celebrating the Holidays by Giving the Gift of Time

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December always finds people rushing around – going from work, to holiday parties, to the next family gathering, to lunch with friends. This year is especially hectic, with less than 30 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Jaime Oesch, Marketing Director at Kellogg Company, shares how Club® Crackers, made by Kellogg, can help make holiday celebrations a little merrier AND more meaningful by volunteering to support your local United Way.

We were talking at work the other day about how planning a get together can be stressful and time consuming. We need to find ways to pare down our celebrations – while still keeping them joyful and fun – in order to give back to our community and make the holidays more meaningful. Then, someone suggested that serving Club® Crackers and other simple party fare might give us time for more worthwhile activities.

Menu planning made easy

Club® Crackers make delicious menu planning easy. For example, arranging flaky, buttery Club® Crackers with two or three cheeses and pepperoni slices on a festive serving platter takes little time to prepare and provides an impressive spread for guests.

What a great idea! Off we went to volunteer at a local food bank for a few hours, supporting families in the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo area who might otherwise go hungry. It's a problem that's often invisible for most of us – and this was our chance to do something about it in our own backyard.

Our latest social media video tells the story and encourages others to volunteer.

The Club® Crackers team also donated $25,000 to our local United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region to distribute 1.6 million servings of food to local area families.

This contribution and encouragement to volunteer supports our Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform, which works to address food security and fight hunger in the communities where we live and work around the world. Our goal is to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

For most of us, there's something about reaching outside ourselves and investing our time for the greater good that really warms the heart. I guarantee you'll feel a lot better about yourself, the holidays, and the world in general – just by volunteering through your local United Way. It's the gift that keeps on giving. For more stories like this, please visit our corporate blog, Social K.

