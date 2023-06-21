CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF POKER LEGEND DOYLE BRUNSON

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The poker community and poker fans around the world are invited to join us in a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Doyle "Texas Dolly" Brunson. This special event will take place on July 2 at noon in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Doyle Brunson made an indelible impact on the game of poker. From his early days as a fearless player roaming the Texas gambling circuit to his reign as a dominant force in the Las Vegas cash game scene, Doyle left his mark on the poker world.

Photo credit World Poker Tour®
Not only did he conquer the high-stakes cash game scene, but Doyle played a pivotal role in the growth and popularity of tournament poker shepherding in a new wave of poker fans. His support for the World Series of Poker® and the World Poker Tour® helped elevate these events to their current global prominence.

Beyond his achievements as a player, Doyle Brunson revolutionized how the game of poker is taught. His iconic books, including "Super/System," "Super/System II," and "The Godfather of Poker," became authoritative resources in poker instruction and continue to inspire generations of players.

The celebration of Doyle Brunson's life is organized by his management company, Poker Royalty, LLC, in conjunction with the World Series of Poker®, The World Poker Tour®, and PokerGO®. The event promises to be a moving tribute, featuring cherished memories and heartfelt remarks from Doyle's closest friends and family. Renowned poker legends such as Jack Binion, Lyle Berman, Dewey Tomko, Billy Baxter, Eric Drache, Phil Hellmuth, and Daniel Negreanu will be among those sharing their reflections on Doyle's extraordinary legacy.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Doors to the Jubilee Theater will open at 11:30am and seating will be first come, first served. Join us as we honor the life of a true poker icon and celebrate Doyle Brunson's lasting impact on the game we love.

