Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard/UNC and the End of Race-Based Affirmative Action

Saturday, June 29th, marks the one-year anniversary of the landmark decision in the case of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard/UNC, a pivotal event in the history of American education. This ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court has brought an end to race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions, heralding a new, long-overdue era of equal opportunity and merit-based selection at all American colleges and universities.

The decision was an essential victory for Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit organization of over 19,000 members who are committed to ensuring that all students are judged by their individual merits and achievements rather than their immutable racial or ethnic backgrounds.

The ruling has been widely celebrated by substantial majorities of all Americans who believe that it restores the fundamental principles of the colorblind legal covenant that binds together our multi-racial nation.

Over the past year, it has been broadly reported that educational institutions across the country have been adapting to this new legal landscape. Many have implemented novel policies and procedures they claim will ensure that their admissions processes are both fair and transparent. These changes purport to provide equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds.

Edward Blum, president of SFFA, stated, "This ruling is a long-overdue monumental step forward in our nation's pursuit of a truly fair and unbiased educational system. It affirms the principle that every student should have an equal opportunity to succeed based on their hard work and talents. We are proud to have played a role in this historic moment and look forward to the positive changes it will bring to college admissions nationwide."

Blum added, "SFFA is closely monitoring the new admissions policies that are being implemented by undergraduate, law, and medical colleges and universities. This organization is prepared to challenge any school that illegally uses applicant essays or racial proxies as a substitute for racial classifications and preferences."

Blum said, "Dozens of polls have revealed that nearly 70% of Americans agree with the Supreme Court's decision to end racial preferences in college admissions. The message these polls make clear is that Americans of all races do not believe individuals should be treated differently because of their race."

Blum added, "As a legal and ethical principle, if race as a factor in college admissions is unconstitutional and unfair, then it must follow that race as a factor in internships, fellowships, scholarships, hiring and promotion, and contracting is unconstitutional and unfair as well."

Blum concluded, "SFFA has been fortunate to be represented by some of the most talented and dedicated lawyers in the country—specifically the Consovoy McCarthy law firm. We are also indebted to the dozens of courageous students who, beginning in 2014 and continuing through 2023, joined our organization to keep these lawsuits ongoing."

