Celebrating the Spirit and Mission of Bebe Moore Campbell

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) honors Bebe Moore Campbell, American author, journalist, teacher, and mental health trailblazer who used her words, voice, and experiences to address the profound impact of mental health on culture, community, and connections.

"We're honoring the remarkable legacy of Bebe Moore Campbell by continuing her vital work," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "At NAMI, we provide hope and healing for those who have been unheard and untreated. We are dedicated to creating environments where every individual, especially the most vulnerable, can find their voice, turn pain into purpose and purpose into passion. Passion is our power, and it drives us to ensure everyone receives the support and care they need."

In 2008, the U.S. House of Representatives designated July as Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month to honor Campbell's relentless efforts to bring about positive change in racially and ethnically diverse communities.

Shifting Mental Health Culture Through Conversations

In honor of Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month this July, NAMI encourages all NAMI State Offices and Affiliates, partners and ambassadors, and mental health champions to help amplify NAMI Community Conversation Initiatives: a three-part community conversation series created by and for racially and ethnically diverse communities to engage in open and honest discussions on mental health and wellness.

This conversation series includes NAMI Sharing Hope for Black/African Ancestry communities, NAMI Compartiendo Esperanza for Hispanic/Latin American communities, Chai & Chat for South Asian communities, and Maniwala for Filipino/Filipinx/Philippine communities.

Through the power of conversation, NAMI is dedicated to eliminating stigma and reshaping mental health by elevating voices that have been historically neglected and marginalized, ensuring they receive the support, understanding, and resources they need to thrive.

Find out more about how to take part in NAMI Community Conversations at nami.org/bebemoore.

Spreading Awareness in Local Communities

To further support mental health awareness during Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI is highlighting additional ways to help start healthy mental health conversations in your community.

NAMI Support Groups: Peer-led support groups offering participants an opportunity to share their experiences and gain support from other attendees.

Crisis Can't Wait Campaign: Powered by NAMI's Community Health Equity Alliance, the campaign shares the urgency in reducing mental health crises in communities around the country.

NAMI HelpLine: A free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals, and support to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers, and the public. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), text "HelpLine" to 62640 or chat with us at nami.org/help. Available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET.

NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine: Offers a free, direct connection with another young person who shares similar experiences and is prepared to offer information, resources, and support. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), text "Friend" to 62640 or chat with us at nami.org/talktous. Available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET.

"This July and beyond, we're rallying mental health champions to join us in transforming the mental health culture," Gillison concluded. "By fostering conversations in historically underrepresented communities, we can dismantle the barriers that hinder care. Together, we can heal communities, and it all starts with one conversation."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

