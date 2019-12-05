Celebrating Those Who Helped Feed Families Facing Hunger on World Food Day and Everyday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, one in nine people are food insecure1. To help, Kellogg employees across the globe volunteered more than 3,300 hours at meal-packing events and food drives around the world in honor of World Food Day 2019. Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs at Kellogg Company shares how this work is the cornerstone of Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform to address the interconnected issues of food security, climate resiliency and wellbeing for people, communities and the planet.

As a leading global food company and a company with a heart and soul, we believe we must act – on World Food Day and every day – to help end hunger. During our second World Food Day global food drive, Kellogg in partnership with those who enjoy our foods and our partners, donated 5 million servings of food ‒ a 20 percent increase over 2018 ‒ in more than 20 countries. Though our collective efforts, we supported more than 50 food banks globally with innovative approaches that made it easier for everyone to donate food to families facing hunger. For example:

For each peso donated on Mexico's Mercado Libre e-commerce platform, we provided food to Food Bank Network Mexico. In total, we donated more than 2 million servings of food across the country's 18 states.

e-commerce platform, we provided food to Food Bank Network Mexico. In total, we donated more than 2 million servings of food across the country's 18 states. In Singapore , we partnered with the RedMart online shopping site. For every box of Kellogg's® cereal purchased, we donated a box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes® to families facing hunger.

, we partnered with the RedMart online shopping site. For every box of cereal purchased, we donated a box of to families facing hunger. Through a similar program in Korea with the Kakao Talk Store mobile shopping mall, we donated food to Child Fund Korea to recognize people who purchased Kellogg's foods.

foods. In the U.S. we partnered with Amazon for the second year to host an online food drive. This year, we expanded the program by partnering with Del Monte Foods, Inc. and Hormel Foods. We also increased to 18 the number of Feeding America® member food banks where people could donate the foods most requested to help feed families facing hunger.

Driving Impact through Volunteerism

Kellogg employees and their year-round commitment to volunteering played a big part in the success of this year's World Food Day activities. They exceeded the number of hours volunteered in 2018 by 27 percent by hosting meal-packing events and food drives in Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, the U.S. and many other communities. While World Food Day is our largest annual volunteer event, our team will also be lending their time and talents to further help fight hunger on International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5.

Through Kellogg's Better Days, we're committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people around the world by the end of 2030. We know we can't achieve this ambitious goal alone. That's why we are especially appreciative of our consumers, partners and employees who joined our World Food Day efforts to help feed families facing hunger. You can learn more about our work to help end hunger in our latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

