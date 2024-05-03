Celebrating Three Decades of Pioneering Pet Care FinTech: Kennel Connection's Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

MOORPARK, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennel Connection, a leader in FinTech pet care facility management software, proudly commemorates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of unmatched innovation, growth, and leadership in the pet care industry. Founded on the principle of delivering client-centric solutions, Kennel Connection has consistently set the standard for excellence, evolving from a visionary idea into a revolutionary force that has transformed pet care business management.

From its inception, Kennel Connection has been at the forefront of technological advancement, beginning with its first DOS-based software in 1994 and the groundbreaking release of its Windows version in 1996. These early achievements laid the groundwork for a legacy of innovation, culminating in the recent launch of Kennel Connection Cloud in 2024—the company's first fully cloud-based platform—and the strategic merger with PawLoyalty in 2023. This merger expanded its suite of solutions, helping small business owners run their operations more efficiently and increase profitability through various FinTech Software Platforms. Ultimately, Kennel Connection has reinforced its position as an industry frontrunner and remains the only FinTech solution in the space to date back 30 years.

Jeff Brodsly, CEO of Kennel Connection, reflects on this momentous milestone: "Celebrating 30 years is not just about looking back at what we've achieved; it's about acknowledging our ongoing commitment to innovation and the future we're building. Our journey has been shaped by a relentless drive to meet the evolving needs of the pet care industry, and this dedication to helping the small business owner has fueled our growth and success."

Mark Gorrie, the original creator of Kennel Connection in 1994, shares his thoughts: "It's been amazing to see it grow from that one local client to thousands worldwide. I assembled over the years one of the best teams I've ever had the opportunity to work with, many of whom are still with the company today."

Kennel Connection's ethos of listening to and growing with its user base has been a key factor in its longevity and success. Keith McSwain, a veteran user, and CEO of The Pet Lodge of Pinehurst, praises the software's adaptability and user-focused evolution, stating, "Kennel Connection has been crucial to the efficiency and continued growth of our facility. Its responsiveness to our feedback and continuous improvement has made it an invaluable partner in our success."

The company's latest innovations, including Text-To-Pay, Client Portal, Online Reservations, and Business Intelligence, are all part of the brand-new Kennel Connection Cloud, launched to mark the 30-year milestone. These features underscore Kennel Connection's commitment to delivering flexible, state-of-the-art solutions that meet the unique challenges of the pet care industry. With these advancements, Kennel Connection ensures unparalleled reliability and accessibility, providing pet care facilities with the essential tools they need to thrive, regardless of location or internet reliability.

As Kennel Connection looks to the future, it remains dedicated to driving FinTech innovation, enhancing user experiences, and providing technology that allows its clients to work smarter, not harder. With a comprehensive suite of management tools, from reservation management to integrated payment solutions, Kennel Connection continues to empower pet care professionals with technology that optimizes operations, enhances customer service, and ensures the well-being of pets under their care.

About Kennel Connection

Kennel Connection, powered by 100GROUP, is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing—all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers.

