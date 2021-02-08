Celebrating Valentine's Day with Balloons?

The Balloon Council would like to remind everyone to #BeBalloonSmart this Valentine's Day. Tweet this

Whether you are giving the balloons or receiving them, be sure to keep these tips from TBC's national Smart Balloon Practices Campaign in mind:

Do not release ANY balloons into the air.

Always keep balloons secured with a string and tied to a weight.

When finished with the balloons, pop them safety and properly dispose of them.

Children with balloons should always be monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Despite the funny voice helium can give you, it should never be inhaled.

"Balloons enhance joy and fun and create a colorful backdrop for all life celebrations, something that has never been more evident than during the pandemic which has limited parties and family gatherings due to social distancing," said O'Hara. "We all need to do our part and #BeBalloonSmart to ensure that balloons are a part of our celebrations for years to come. Just follow our motto, Don't let go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy."

SOURCE The Balloon Council