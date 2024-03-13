Celebrating Wellness: Holistic Re-Leaf Unveils its New Cannabis Dispensary in Rockaway, NJ

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new destination for cannabis connoisseurs is set to open its doors in Morris County. Holistic Re-Leaf, located at 321 Mt. Hope Ave. in the Rockaway Township Mall, is celebrating its grand opening on March 15th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in New Jersey's growing cannabis market. Just an hour outside of New York City and conveniently situated off Route 80 with ample parking, Holistic Re-Leaf is set to become the center of holistic health and wellness in the community.

Sherry Hundal, a Denville native, opened Holistic Re-Leaf with the goal of combining conventional wellness with innovative cannabis solutions. With a bachelor's degree from Kansas University and an Ayurvedic Wellness Post Baccalaureate Certificate from the University of Maryland, Hundal brings a distinct viewpoint and a wealth of experience to the cannabis sector.

"As we open the doors to Holistic Re-Leaf, we're not just launching a dispensary; we're cultivating a community centered around healing and holistic well-being," explains Sherry Hundal, owner. "Our goal is to enlighten and educate our customers, offering them a diverse range of premium cannabis products tailored to fit their unique lifestyles and needs."

As a certified MWBE (Minority and Women Business Enterprise) in New Jersey, Holistic Re-Leaf stands out for its commitment to diversity, quality, and community. Customers of Holistic Re-Leaf may look forward to an experience that promotes knowledge, comprehension, and responsible use, in addition to premium cannabis products. The staff at Holistic Re-Leaf is committed to helping our customers understand the many advantages that cannabis can provide.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: March 15th, 2024

Location: 321 Mt Hope Ave., Rockaway Township Mall, Rockaway, NJ 07866

Time: 10:00am - 9:30pm

Join us for a day of celebration, education, and discovery. Experience the Holistic Re-Leaf difference and start on a journey toward better wellness and holistic health.

About Holistic Re-Leaf™:

Holistic Re-Leaf is striving to offer a comprehensive experience that enables our clients to make educated decisions for healthy living, all while upholding purity, potency, and responsible use. We are dedicated to providing premium items that reflect the variety and requirements of our community as a locally owned, woman and minority owned business in New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Raman Singh, Marketing

Email: ramanholistic@gmail.com

Phone: +1 (845) 420-9449

SOURCE Holistic Re-Leaf Dispensary