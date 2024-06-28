Celebrating Women "Poderosas" in Orange County

Public Art Project Honors "Promotoras" Health Advocates and American Heroes of the Pandemic

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the seismic shifts of 2020, our nation faced critical challenges in democracy, justice, and health equity. In response, we are re-envisioning public art to amplify underrepresented voices, celebrating the resilience and stories of communities like 'Las Promotoras' of Latino Health Access. These health advocates tirelessly fought against COVID-19 in one of California's most gentrified cities.

The "Poderosas" project honors 63 Promotoras de Salud, community health advocates from Latino Health Access, for their heroic efforts in combating COVID-19 in Santa Ana. This portrait series, part of a larger public art initiative by artist Alicia Rojas, celebrates their resilience and contributions, showcasing their stories as integral to American history.

'Las Promotoras' of Latino Health Access are community health advocates who, despite not being medical professionals, played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 spread in Santa Ana. Their dedication and determination to support their community during the pandemic make them true American heroes. We honor these first responders as PODEROSAS (powerful women), asserting their place in American history.

The 'Poderosas' Project, created by artist Alicia Rojas, is supported by 18th Street Arts Center-Creative Corps, the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), Grand Central Art Center (GCAC), Latino Health Access (LHA), and local government offices. This project features 63 oral histories, a digital archive, a brass sculpture, a monument at LHA headquarters, and a publication with photo portraits. The oral histories will be housed as a digital collection at The Lawrence de Graaf Center for Oral and Public History at CSUF, and the publication will be presented to the Library of Congress as part of the American Heroes of the Pandemic collection.

"Storytelling is a radical act of resilience," says Alicia Rojas. "Sharing our stories acknowledges and recognizes our contributions to American history."

About the Artist:

Alicia Rojas, a Colombian-born artist based in Orange County, integrates themes of immigrant rights, anti-gentrification, and ecology into her narrative-driven public art. Her work fosters engagement with environmental and human stories.

Event Details:

Who: Alicia Rojas & Latino Health Access

Alicia Rojas & Latino Health Access When: 3:30 PM , Saturday, June 29, 2024

, Where: 450 W 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Media Contacts:

Join us in celebrating the incredible contributions of 'Las Promotoras' and witness the unveiling of this powerful public art project. Your coverage and support will help shine a light on these unsung heroes and their enduring impact on our community.

SOURCE Latino Health Access