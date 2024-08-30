Celebrating Women's Suffrage, Labor, and Equal Rights: 1920 Merch Store at Union Station Is Now Open

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step inside a living tribute to the women who fought for our right to vote: the 1920 Merch Co., now open in Union Station this August. This groundbreaking store is more than just a retail space; it is a celebration of the courage and resilience of the suffragettes who paved the way to gender equality. As we approach the 104th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on August 18th and the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the opening of 1920 Merch Co. serves as a powerful reminder of the intertwined struggles for voting rights, labor rights, and equal rights that have shaped our nation.

Located in the heart of Union Station, the 1920 Merch Co. stands as a testament to history and progress. From apparel and accessories featuring icons like Susan B. Anthony to modern tributes to today's female trailblazers like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the store offers something for every advocate of women's rights.

Throughout September, the 1920 store will be at the center of a vibrant celebration, featuring:

- Historical Exhibits: Explore exclusive in-store exhibits showcasing memorabilia, artifacts, and stories from the women who championed the suffrage movement.

- Exclusive Merchandise: Discover our curated collection of suffrage-inspired products, from apparel to home decor, artwork, and access to a digital bookstore celebrating literature that highlights inspirational women throughout history. Each piece reflects the bravery of the women who fought for our rights.

- Community Engagement: Partner with us in supporting local organizations like the YWCA of Washington, D.C., as we collaborate to further the cause of women's rights and equality.

"We are thrilled to bring 1920 Merch Co. to Washington, D.C.," said Sandra Long, Founder and CEO of SLA Worldwide, the retail developer behind 1920. "Our store is more than just a retail space; it's a celebration of women's resilience, courage, and accomplishments. With the store now open in the heart of D.C., we look forward to engaging with the local community and being part of the continued fight for equality and the new suffrage movement."

"1920 Merch Co. is a tribute to the women who fought for our right to vote and equality," said Edie Fraser, Women's Advocate for Business and Politics. "Kudos to Sandra Long and the 1920 Merch Co. team for bringing this important history to life."

As the nation prepares to commemorate Labor Day and the 104th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the opening of 1920 Merch Co. also underscores the enduring connections between the women's suffrage movement, labor rights, and the broader fight for equal rights. The store is a testament to the ongoing struggle to ensure that women's voices continue to resonate in every aspect of society, from the voting booth to the workplace.

The 1920 Merch Store invites all who visit Washington, D.C., to stop by Union Station, explore the rich history of the women's suffrage movement, and join in the ongoing fight to ensure that women's voices continue to be heard loud and clear.

About 1920 Merch Co.:

1920 Merch Co. is a retail store dedicated to celebrating women's achievements and promoting gender equality through its curated collection of merchandise. Founded in Philadelphia and now expanding to Washington, D.C., 1920 offers stylish apparel, accessories, and more, each designed to honor the 19th amendment, to empower and inspire.

