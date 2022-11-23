Celebration Author Mattes, Church Dog, Score Top Honors in the 19th Annual Best Book Awards

"Thank you to the thousands of authors, publishers and other industry professionals that participated in the 2022 Best Book Awards. American Book Fest is proud to announce the final results of our 19th annual national awards. Congratulations to all of the Winners & Finalists for their much-deserved recognition! —Jeffrey Keen, President & CEO, American Book Fest

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration, Florida based author Tracy Mattes' latest children's books "Church Dog and the Prayer Pumpkin" and "Church Dog and the World's First Zoo" are now recipients of the prestigious Best Book Awards as Finalists in the Children's Religious category. The Church Dog Adventure Series has won a total of six literary awards since the first book launched in 2020.



"We are thrilled that both Church Dog books received this amazing honor," said Mattes. "A lot of hard work, creativity, and passion went into creating these stories and it is wonderful to be recognized in this way by the Best Book Awards."

Mattes' approach to sharing the gospel with children through the adventures of an adorable puppy is gaining attention worldwide. She wants all children to know that God sees them as special. Each story in the Church Dog series deals with real life issues kids face and reminds them that God created each one of us for a unique purpose.

Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest said this year's contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.

Keen says of the awards, "Over our 20-year history, thousands of self-published and indie authors have leveraged the promotional power of their Best Book Award to increase online recognition, enhance their title's credibility, and garner more attention in the crowded book buying marketplace."

Winners and finalists traversed the publishing landscape: HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, John Wiley and Sons, Rowman & Littlefield, Routledge/Taylor and Francis, Hachette Book Group, McGraw Hill, Hay House, Hampton Roads Publishing, Sounds True, Zondervan, Tor Books, Oxford University Press, John Hopkins University Press, and hundreds of Independent Houses contribute to this year's Outstanding Competition!

The next book in the Church Dog Adventure Series, "Church Dog and the Christmas Visitor" is set for release later this week, along with a Church Dog Book & Plush Gift Set. You can find more information on the Church Dog books at www.churchdog.org.

