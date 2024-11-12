Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology Announces Launch of New Maternal Fetal Medicine Division lead by Dan Kiefer, MD.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology is proud to announce the launch of its new Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) division, dedicated to providing specialized care for women with high-risk pregnancies. This new division will be led by highly experienced Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist Dr. Dan Kiefer, known for his commitment to excellence, equity, and patient-centered care. Joining him is Stephanie Alvarez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, who brings over six years of experience in high-risk obstetrics and a dedication to evidence-based, patient-centered care. Together, Dr. Kiefer and Ms. Alvarez will provide compassionate, advanced care to support women through complex pregnancies.

Dan Kiefer, MD

Introducing Our MFM Team

Dr. Kiefer brings over a decade of experience in Maternal-Fetal Medicine to Celebration OBGYN. His expertise encompasses a broad range of services, including perinatal ultrasound, prenatal genetic screening and diagnostic testing, preterm labor management, and treating maternal medical complications and multiple gestations. Dr. Kiefer is a Board-certified Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, with subspecialty certification in Maternal-Fetal Medicine. His research has been published in areas such as preterm labor and complications associated with cesarean birth, reflecting his dedication to advancing the field of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Kiefer lead our new Maternal Fetal Medicine division," said David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG, Medical Director. "His expertise, compassion, and commitment to providing the highest level of care aligns perfectly with our company."

Joining Dr. Kiefer on the Maternal Fetal Medicine team is Stephanie Alvarez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. With over six years of experience in high-risk obstetrics, Stephanie brings a strong background in managing complex cases in fast-paced settings. Her approach focuses on patient-centered care, grounded in current evidence-based practices. Known for her efficiency, adaptability, and proactive problem-solving skills, she is a valuable addition to the team, enhancing collaboration and support for patients during complex pregnancies.

Comprehensive Care for Complex Pregnancies

The new Maternal Fetal Medicine division at Celebration OBGYN will provide comprehensive care for expectant mothers facing high-risk pregnancies. From advanced prenatal testing to managing complex medical conditions during pregnancy, the division will offer a range of specialized services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

The establishment of the Maternal Fetal Medicine division marks a significant step forward for Celebration OBGYN as it continues to expand its range of services to serve the community better. With Dr. Kiefer at the helm, the new division is poised to become a trusted resource for families navigating the complexities of high-risk pregnancies.

About Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology

At Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, we recognize that every patient has a unique health history. Our primary objective is to help women maintain optimal physical wellness under our medical guidance. Our skilled team of board-certified physicians, certified nurse practitioners, and physician assistants is dedicated to providing exceptional care. We have three locations to serve you better throughout Central Florida and strive to accommodate our patients' schedules with flexible appointment times and professional care.

