Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology: Elevating Women's Wellness with InMode Aesthetics

May 12, 2023, 10:44 ET
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology launches InMode laser services in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology now offers patients minimally invasive anti-aging treatments and a chance to experience rejuvenation for the face, body, skin, and women's wellness through the innovation of the InMode technology in Winter Garden. InMode's technological advancements began two decades ago with state-of-the-art light, laser, and radiofrequency devices invented by leading doctors and scientists, who essentially launched and shaped the industry.
"As new techniques and technologies are introduced to the women's healthcare market, lasers have become an increasingly popular treatment option. That is because lasers help reduce the need for extensive surgery. Lasers can treat skin conditions such as scarring, spider veins, sun spots, age spots, and hyperpigmentation, but they also can improve the look and feel of fine lines and wrinkles. We are also excited to offer new safe, effective solutions delivering life-changing treatment for women's wellness. Vaginal rejuvenation treats many conditions such as urinary incontinence, weak pelvic floor muscles, blood circulation, and pain relief."
David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG, Medical Director
All procedures are carried out using the Empower RF or Optimas system, machines encompassing a suite of technologies all in one place. In most cases, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments for tightening or rejuvenation are pain-free, resulting in an enhanced patient experience through better overall results from a single treatment session.
For additional information on InMode aesthetics treatments, call 407-566-2255 or email [email protected]
SOURCE Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology
Share this article