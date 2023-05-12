Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology: Elevating Women's Wellness with InMode Aesthetics

David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG, Medical Director

All procedures are carried out using the Empower RF or Optimas system, machines encompassing a suite of technologies all in one place. In most cases, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments for tightening or rejuvenation are pain-free, resulting in an enhanced patient experience through better overall results from a single treatment session.

For additional information on InMode aesthetics treatments, call 407-566-2255 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology