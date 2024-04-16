Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology Now Accepting Partner's Direct Health Insurance

CELEBRATION, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, a leading provider of women's healthcare, announces the acceptance of Partner's Direct Health (PDH) insurance, as of April 1st. This addition to our insurance portfolio ensures broader access to quality healthcare for women.

We look forward to welcoming patients that are insured with PDH and introducing them to our team of providers. Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology finalized their contract with PDH and appreciates their commitment to women's health and their innovative process that eliminates referral requirements that can delay care and diagnosis. Women should have immediate access to their OBGYN without the need for a referral. PDH is leading this initiative.

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology is proud to serve patients in three locations with offices in Celebration, Davenport, and Winter Garden. With a total of 15 dedicated providers, we are committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care across multiple counties, offering a wide range of women's health services.

For more information visit us here About or to schedule an appointment, please visit Book an Appointment.

For a full list of insurance we accept, please visit our Health Plans page.

For more information about Partner's Direct Health, visit PDH's About page.

About Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology:

At Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, is celebrating 25 years of caring for women in Central Florida. We recognize that every patient has a unique health history. Our primary objective is to help women maintain optimal physical wellness under our medical guidance. Our skilled team of board-certified physicians, certified nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are dedicated to providing exceptional clinical care for all stages of a woman's life. We provide fertility and family planning services as well as full scope gynecological care and obstetrics. We offer minimally invasive surgery and ultrasound on site to provide the most convenience for the women we serve.

