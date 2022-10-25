Celebration of Appreciation at Area's First Senior Living Community

The Variel of Woodland Hills is now bustling with active, engaged area seniors.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating almost half a year since the first senior moved into THE VARIEL, creators of this lively, upscale senior living community welcomed residents and their families, its design and building partners, and local dignitaries to an event of appreciation today at its Variel Avenue address.

The building features contemporary, clean lines with stone and brick finishes in warm tones, giving it an inviting residential feel. With extensive landscaping surrounding the building and filling the interior courtyard, residents experience life in a park-like setting. Sky Lounge

"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate this vibrant community in Southern California," says Josh Johnson, CEO of Momentum Senior Living, the community's management company. "We're taking this opportunity to thank the important partners that helped bring this beautiful community to life, not the least of which are the residents of THE VARIEL."

THE VARIEL, an upscale rental midrise within walking distance of Warner Center, offers an exciting approach to senior living that is unique to the area and includes independent living apartment homes, assisted living apartment homes and memory care apartments with secure structured parking.

Among those partners responsible for helping create an opportunity for seniors to retire actively in Woodland Hills are developer South Bay Partners, VTBS Architects, which gave the community its distinctive look, and Rodrigo Vargas Design, who is responsible for THE VARIEL's gorgeous interiors. General contractor for the community, W.E. O'Neil Construction, was also on hand to celebrate THE VARIEL.

"We have lived at The Variel since it opened its doors this summer," says resident Molly Hyman, president of the residents association. "We couldn't be happier with our choice. Everything we love about this area is right at our fingertips."

THE VARIEL showcases chef-inspired cuisine in its dining venues, Warner's, The 101 Bistro Café, The Tavern and Zynergy Juice Bar. Residents also enjoy a full range of best-in-class on-site amenities: indoor pool and spa, wellness gym, yoga studio, theater, conservatory, outdoor garden, dog wash and dog run, art studio, and courtyard areas with barbeque grills, fire pits, seating areas and an indoor golf simulator. Plus, residents are in close proximity to Westfield Topanga and The Village, Warner Tennis Center, grocery stores and Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, a 264-bed hospital.

About Momentum Senior Living:

Momentum Senior Living, a Southern California-based company providing management and operational services to senior living communities, was founded by industry executives, Josh Johnson and Jim Biggs, who have decades of experience successfully guiding senior living communities across the U.S. Momentum is uniquely suited to manage senior living in the area with the two principals having served over 4,000 residents in seven Southern California-based senior communities. As an operator-run company, Momentum's owners take a hands-on approach to community management by working directly with each community on all aspects of operation.

About South Bay Partners, Inc.:

South Bay Partners, based in Dallas, is one of the most highly respected senior living developers in the country and has completed over 10,000 senior living units nationwide. In its 26-year history, South Bay Partners has developed all senior living product types, including senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

For further information:

Josh Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

Momentum Senior Living

momentumseniorliving.com

[email protected]

(833) 937-8229

Patrick McGonigle

President

South Bay Partners, Inc.

http://southbayltd.com

[email protected]

Keith Payne

Executive Director

The Variel

thevariel.com

[email protected]

SOURCE The Variel of Woodland Hills