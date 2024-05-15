Celebration Pediatrics Now Accepting Partner's Direct Health Insurance

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pediatrics, a leading provider of children's healthcare, announces the acceptance of Partner's Direct Health (PDH) insurance as of May 1st. This addition to our insurance portfolio ensures broader access to quality healthcare for children and families.

We look forward to welcoming patients who are insured with PDH and introducing them to our team of providers. Celebration Pediatrics finalized their contract with PDH and appreciates their commitment to children's health and their innovative process that eliminates referral requirements, which can delay care and diagnosis. Children should have immediate access to their pediatrician without the need for a referral, and PDH is leading this initiative.

Celebration Pediatrics is proud to serve patients in two locations with offices in Celebration and Winter Garden. With a team of 10 dedicated providers, Celebration Pediatrics is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care across Central Florida.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call us at 407-566-9700 or please visit our website.

If you are a new patient, please click here to book an appointment online.

For more information about Partner's Direct Health, visit PDH's About page.

About Celebration Pediatrics:

At Celebration Pediatrics, our board-certified pediatricians believe exceptional care is obtained when there is an ongoing relationship between the doctor and patient. As a Patient-Centered Medical Home, our approach is to provide our patients with comprehensive healthcare. We want to be lifelong partners in your child's health and know we can achieve this goal by listening to your questions and concerns as we educate you on how to promote a healthy lifestyle for the entire family.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 407-566-9700

SOURCE Celebration Health & Wellness