Celebration Pointe Announces Locally-owned, Fresh Seafood Restaurant "The Keys"

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe, North Central Florida's premier mixed-use development located conveniently along Interstate 75 in Gainesville, today announced that a fresh seafood restaurant and entertainment venue named The Keys will open this summer.

The restaurant has three co-owners with significant, high-profile hospitality experience in the region. Tony Espetia, a real estate professional with Coldwell Banker M. M. Parrish Realtors, is the former owner of Rum Runners and Fat Tuesday in Gainesville. Brad Heron is the current owner of Rockeys Dueling Piano Bar. Diego Ibanez, with more than 25 years of restaurant experience, is the co-owner of Emiliano's Café, a long-time family-owned restaurant that started as a bakery in the early 1980s.

"The region really needs an authentic, fresh seafood restaurant that reflects the unique feel of Florida and incorporates exceptional entertainment options for guests," said Tony Espetia, co-owner, The Keys. "We will offer fresh seafood and more with Florida style in a way that's not currently available in Gainesville."

"The Keys is a great fit for Celebration Pointe's vibrant atmosphere," said Ralph Conti, founder/managing principal of RaCo Real Estate LLC, a development partner in the project. "Tony, Brad and Diego bring a tremendous combination of many years of diverse experiences and local ownership. That diversity and local knowledge combined with introducing a fresh, new concept reflects Celebration Pointe's mission of bringing an overall uniqueness and unmatched guest experience to the market."

Menu examples include appetizers like Crab Fondue, Conch Ceviche and Florida Lobster Cakes, and main courses such as Grouper Cordon Bleu, Key Largo Shrimp Skewers and a Fresh Fish Catch from the Florida Coast. The Keys will also serve an exceptional variety of oysters, both raw and cooked.

The Keys, which has a double-meaning associated with both the Florida Keys and piano keys, is expected to open summer 2019. Dave & Buster's also recently confirmed that it will open its very popular arcade, restaurant and bar in early- to mid-2020.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, which opened November 2016, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger and the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theater complete with food and lounge which opened in early 2018. The project also contains a 140-room Hotel Indigo, which opened in October 2018. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe will feature approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. Celebration Pointe will also have the area's newest selection of luxury apartments and urban townhomes. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com.

