Celebration Pointe Announces Official Launch of Open Container Policy for Alcoholic Beverages

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe, North Central Florida's premier mixed-use development located conveniently along Interstate 75 in Gainesville, today announced the start of its open container policy for alcoholic beverages after Governor DeSantis recently signed legislation into law that specifically allows the policy for Celebration Pointe.

"We would like to thank State Representative Clovis Watson Jr. for sponsoring the legislation, the Florida House and Senate for supporting it, and Governor DeSantis for signing it," said Sean McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Celebration Pointe. "The Alachua County Commissioners were also instrumental in changing code a few years ago to help lead the local effort for this policy."

Celebration Pointe guests, at least 21 years of age, are now able to enjoy alcoholic beverages from open containers in a designated area with City Walk at its core and extending out in all directions (map available). Only alcoholic beverages purchased at Celebration Pointe establishments within the open container area will be allowed under the policy.

"It's going to give Celebration Pointe guests tremendous added convenience, as if they are in their own backyard and neighborhood," said Sean McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Celebration Pointe. "Our policy is based on the needs of every Celebration Pointe guest, with a focus on responsibility and safety for all."

Key elements of open container at Celebration Pointe include specially-created, easily identifiable cups provided by the development's restaurants. Alcoholic drinks will not be allowed inside retail stores.

The open container announcement continues recent momentum at Celebration Pointe. This includes news that three new restaurants are locating at the development: Dave and Buster's (restaurant/sports bar/arcade), The Keys (fresh seafood/live entertainment) and Hana Sushi.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Palmetto Moon and the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theater complete with food and lounge. The project also contains a 140-room Hotel Indigo. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe will feature approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. Recently announced coming restaurants include Dave and Buster's, The Keys and Hana Sushi. Celebration Pointe will also have the area's newest selection of luxury apartments and urban townhomes. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com .

