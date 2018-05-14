Celebration Pointe Announces Second Building of Class-A Office Space Fully Leased

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe, north central Florida's premier mixed-use development prominently located at I-75 and Archer Road in Gainesville, today announced that the office space in the newest addition to the project, 5001 Celebration Pointe Avenue, is fully leased. Together with Info Tech's new world headquarters building (approximately 65,000 SF) which was occupied in May 2017, the total number of office workers at Celebration Pointe will balloon to about 700 toward the end of this year.

5001 Celebration Pointe Ave is the centerpiece of Celebration Pointe’s corporate world, along with Info Tech’s stunning new headquarters building. Covering 70,000-plus square feet of Class-A office space, 5001 offers a full range of in-demand features and amenities for businesses and retailers.

The five-story, Class-A office building contains some 70,000 SF of office space in four levels above some 13,000 SF of retail space on the ground floor. "We have experienced tremendous interest in our Class-A office product, which is strategically situated a short walk to convenient structured parking, Hotel Indigo which will open in September 2018 and our entertainment, restaurants and retail area known as City Walk," said Ralph Conti, a development partner in the project. "All of Celebration Pointe's office tenants, their employees and guests will have many amenities at their door step, including immediate access to a beautifully-landscaped, park-like setting called Tech Park. We have additional office pad sites available to build on, however at the moment virtually all of our office space inventory is taken. For any office user large or small looking to relocate or expand into this aggressively growing market, Celebration Pointe represents a tremendous opportunity to locate their brand into one of the most notable mixed-use developments in all of Florida, and most certainly in north central Florida."

Major firms locating at 5001 Celebration Pointe Avenue include:

SharpSpring, Inc., a Gainesville-based public company, is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments.

Nextran Truck Centers, a heavy-duty truck dealer group with 16 locations strategically located along major transportation corridors in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, will open its corporate headquarters at 5001. Nextran is known throughout the industry for its knowledgeable, reliable service and for being an innovative leader in the transportation sector. The company's product offerings include some of the world's strongest brands: Mack Trucks; Volvo Trucks; Isuzu; Ford; and Fuso trucks.

Frankel Media Group (FMG) is a full-service, strategic marketing communications firm providing a wide range of organizations with integrated solutions in the areas of branding, design, advertising, digital, research, strategy, and video production. FMG works with local, regional and national clients in various industries including higher education, real estate, automotive, manufacturing and medical.

Today's announcement follows a flurry of new openings at Celebration Pointe, including Tommy Hilfiger, Nike Factory Store, Kilwins and a 10-screen, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theatre. Celebration Pointe honored the Women's Giving Circle at a recent unveiling of a sculpture located on The Promenade, a pedestrian-only area within City Walk. Women's Giving Circle directs its resources to address the philanthropic needs of women and girls in the Gainesville community. Many more events are being planned at the property throughout the year.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe will feature approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, which opened November 2016 and the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theatre complete with food and lounge which opened in April 2018. The project will also contain a 140-room Hotel Indigo, which is slated to open in September 2018. Celebration Pointe will also have the area's newest selection of luxury apartments and urban townhomes. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com.

