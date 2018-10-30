Celebration Pointe Breaks Ground for The VUE Luxury Urban Townhomes

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe, North Central Florida's premier mixed-use development located conveniently along Interstate 75 in Gainesville, today announced that it has broken ground on 86 highly-appointed, luxury urban townhomes. The VUE is a secluded, gated townhome community and the only for sale housing in the 160-acre, premier mixed-use Celebration Pointe development.

"These uniquely designed luxury homes will have many community amenities and exceptional views of Gainesville's largest nature preserve, combined with walkable access to all of Celebration Pointe's many experiences," said Ralph Conti, founder/managing principal of RaCo Real Estate LLC, development partner in Celebration Pointe.

Homes in The VUE range from 2,050-to-2,670 square feet of heated and cooled space, with unique touches such as optional elevators and roof-top terraces. Base model finishes are anything but standard: Quartz countertops; gas cooktops; designer hardwood cabinets; luxury vinyl plank flooring; custom tile in bathrooms; tankless gas water heaters; rear-entry, 2-car, private garages; ICF construction with one-foot-thick concrete exterior walls; spray foam insulation; and synthetic stucco exteriors.

All exterior walls surrounding each unit will be built with NUDURA brand Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) construction. An ICF home's superior energy performance comes from expanded polystyrene forms working in conjunction with the thermal mass of a solid concrete core to provide one of the strongest, most energy efficient and airtight wall systems available. The VUE provides homeowners with this superior ICF wall product for reduced energy costs, safer living and work environments, and more comfortable living and work spaces.

"Residents of The VUE will have a unique experience in the North Florida market – the comforts of fine living combined with a wonderful blend of nature, entertainment, shopping, dining and services within the Celebration Pointe community," said Heather Dyrkolbotn, Broker/Realtor, Celebration Pointe Realty LLC.

The VUE has exclusive on-street parking for guests of the residents and includes 24-hour Celebration Pointe security, resort-style pool, jacuzzi, cabana, centralized park area for dog walking, separate dog park and landscaping maintained by the homeowners' association.

"Celebration Pointe provides a distinctive urban environment for us to build exceptional homes," said Gabriel Huish, Huish Homes, general contractor for The VUE who specializes in upscale homes.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, which opened November 2016, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger and the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theater complete with food and lounge which opened in early 2018. The project also contains a 140-room Hotel Indigo, which opened in October 2018. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe will feature approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com.

