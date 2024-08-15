Celebration Wellness Spa Announces Partnership with Cherry Financing and Zenoti Services

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Wellness Spa is thrilled to announce the integration of Cherry Financing options and Zenoti services to enhance customer experience and accessibility to our premier aesthetic services.

Cherry Financing: Making Wellness Affordable

Celebration Wellness Spa Logo

At Celebration Wellness Spa, we believe that everyone deserves to feel their best. With Cherry Financing, our clients can now access flexible payment plans that make it easier than ever to enjoy our wide range of treatment options. Whether you're looking for aesthetic services or therapeutic treatments, Cherry Financing allows you to split your payments into manageable monthly installments.

Key benefits of Cherry Financing include:

Flexible Payment Options : Choose a plan that fits your budget.

: Choose a plan that fits your budget. Transparent Pricing : No hidden fees or unexpected costs.

: No hidden fees or unexpected costs. Zero Impact on Credit Score: Applying for Cherry Financing does not affect your credit score.

Patients with excellent credit scores may qualify for 0% APR plans, making it the ultimate Buy Now, Pay Later solution for all your wellness needs. Don't let cost stand in the way of your wellness journey. Apply for Cherry Financing today and start enjoying the benefits of our top-notch treatments immediately.

For more information or to apply, visit Cherry Financing at Celebration Wellness Spa or check our website at Celebration Wellness Spa .

Zenoti: Streamlining Your Spa Experience

We are also excited to introduce Zenoti, a comprehensive software solution designed to enhance your experience at Celebration Wellness Spa. Zenoti's platform allows us to manage all aspects of our operations seamlessly, providing you with an efficient, stress-free visit.

With Zenoti, you can easily:

Book Appointments Online : Schedule your treatments at your convenience.

: Schedule your treatments at your convenience. Access Personalized Treatment Plans : Stay informed about your wellness journey with detailed insights and progress tracking.

: Stay informed about your wellness journey with detailed insights and progress tracking. Receive Automated Reminders: Never miss an appointment with our timely notifications.

Zenoti helps us ensure that every visit to Celebration Wellness Spa is perfectly tailored to your needs, offering a streamlined and personalized experience from start to finish.

About Celebration Wellness Spa

Celebration Wellness Spa is dedicated to blending the art of aesthetics with the science of healthcare, offering transformative treatments that mark a new era in wellness. Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment where personalized care helps clients achieve the best version of themselves. From cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to relaxing therapeutic services, we are committed to helping you achieve your wellness goals.

Contact Information

Celebration Wellness Spa

410 Celebration Place, 208

Celebration, FL 34747

Phone: (407) 460-9633

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://celebrationwellnessspa.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Meyer

Marketing Coordinator

Celebration Health & Wellness

(407) 902-1742

[email protected]

SOURCE Celebration Wellness Spa