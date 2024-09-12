Celebration Wellness Spa Partners with SkinCeuticals and Launches Their Exclusive Acne Bootcamp

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Wellness Spa, a premier destination for advanced skincare treatments, is excited to announce its new partnership with SkinCeuticals, a renowned leader in professional skincare products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the spa as it launches its innovative Acne Bootcamp, designed to provide comprehensive acne treatments for teens and adults.

Partnership with SkinCeuticals

Angela Rypien, Medical Aesthetician

The collaboration with SkinCeuticals brings a new dimension to Celebration Wellness Spa's offerings, providing clients access to high-potency skincare formulations backed by science. Known for their dedication to developing advanced skincare solutions rooted in antioxidant science, SkinCeuticals products are designed to prevent future damage, protect healthy skin, and correct the visible signs of aging. The partnership ensures that Acne Bootcamp participants will have access to SkinCeuticals' exclusive range of professional-grade products, enhancing their skincare journey.

Acne Bootcamp

The Acne Bootcamp, led by the spa's esteemed skincare specialist Angela Rypien, is tailored to help clients achieve clear, radiant skin through a personalized and results-driven approach. With Angela's expertise and dedication to understanding individual skin needs, the Acne Bootcamp incorporates the latest techniques and treatments, such as advanced chemical peels, IPL Photo facials, and customized skincare routines.

"Having struggled with acne my entire life, I've faced the ups and downs of breakouts and tried it all. Through this personal journey, I've learned what works, what doesn't, and what truly matters. I designed this program to help those who can relate and are ready to heal," said Angela Rypien, Medical Aesthetician at Celebration Wellness Spa.

The team at Celebration Wellness Spa invites everyone to schedule a complimentary consultation with Angela Rypien to learn more about the Acne Bootcamp and take the first step toward clear, healthy skin. Visit Celebration Wellness Spa to book your consultation and explore their full range of services.

About Celebration Wellness Spa

Celebration Wellness Spa is dedicated to blending the art of aesthetics with the science of healthcare, offering transformative treatments that mark a new era in wellness. Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment where personalized care helps clients achieve the best version of themselves. From cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to relaxing therapeutic services, we are committed to helping you achieve your wellness goals.

Join the Acne Bootcamp Today

Celebrating this exciting partnership and the launch of the Acne Bootcamp, Celebration Wellness Spa offers an exclusive promotion: clients can enjoy 15% off SkinCeuticals skincare products when they mention this announcement during their appointment booking in September.

