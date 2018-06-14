Celebree and Hot Spots to Launch HiMama Parent Engagement App in Child Care and School Age Programs

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Celebree Learning Centers and sister organization, Hot Spots Extended Care Program, announced today that they are implementing a branded version of HiMama as a new service for their families. The new service uses the latest digital technology to keep families involved in their children's health, well-being and development, aligning with Celebree's vision of being the recognized leader in providing the best care for infants, preschool and school-age children.

HiMama will be launched through 2018 in all 26 Celebree locations and all 14 Hot Spots locations across Maryland and Delaware. The new service will allow families to stay informed throughout the work day with updates and reports from teachers. Updates are sent by email, an online parent portal, iOS and Android apps, as well as via SMS text messages for emergency alerts.

Commenting on the partnership, Ron Spreeuwenberg, Chief Executive Officer of HiMama says, "The Celebree and Hot Spots programs provide an educational foundation for the lifelong success of children in these programs. The advanced learning and development capabilities of HiMama, such as our lesson planning, observational documentation, and locally-aligned development frameworks resonated with the education team as it would support them in delivering on this mission."

Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Celebree and President of Hot Spots, notes, "We are constantly seeking to improve the experience of our families and HiMama will enable us to do that with the latest, most modern technology. We anticipate that it will give families further peace of mind on their children's safety and well-being in our programs, and also give them more insight into the learning and development of their children on a daily basis."

About HiMama



HiMama is improving learning outcomes for children aged zero to five. As a social purpose business, HiMama connects families with the early childhood professionals who serve them using the latest mobile technology. Thousands of child care professionals across the globe use HiMama to involve families in their children's learning and development.

About Celebree Learning Centers



Celebree provides care for infants, preschool and school age children. Known for exceptional educational programs, talented teams and community relationships, Celebree's mission is to protect, educate, and nurture children in a safe, stimulating and positive environment so they are prepared for school and life.

About Hot Spots Extended Care Program



Hot Spots Extended Care Program is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to promote academic achievement by extending learning outside of the classroom and strengthening school-community relationships. The programs aid students in the application of skills learned during the traditional educational day through hands-on learning experiences and digital learning tools.

